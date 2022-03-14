What’s happening this week: Frülingsfest, homelessness town hall, Touch a Truck

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including Frülingsfest in Avondale Estates, a virtual homelessness town hall hosted by the city of Decatur, and the Touch a Truck event in Decatur. Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

The Obama Portraits Tour

The five-city tour of the Obama portraits will travel the country until May 2022. The exhibit has been traveling since June 2021 and is expected to reach millions of people. The portraits will be at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta until March 20. The exhibit will feature audiovisual elements, Portrait Gallery-led teacher workshops, curatorial presentations, and a richly illustrated book. Due to a high demand for this exhibition, an exhibition-specific ticket is required for all visitors.

For more information, click here.

KAWS Prints

Artist KAWS made his first screenprints in the late 1990s and has since continued his printmaking practice alongside his production of paintings, sculpture and editioned objects. KAWS brings into conflict and accord the worlds of fine art, industrial design, technology and popular culture. KAWS Prints is the first comprehensive exhibition featuring the artist’s entire output of editioned prints spanning more than 20 years. The exhibition is on view at the High Museum of Art until March 27.

For more information, click here.

“And I Must Scream”

The Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University will present a thought-provoking exhibition on Jan. 29. “And I Must Scream” was developed by Dr. Amanda H. Hellman, the museum’s curator of African art. The show will feature photographs, paintings, sculptures, drawings and site-specific installations from 10 local, national and international contemporary artists. The work acts as a call-to-action and shows these crises to be urgent and interconnected. The accompanying programming will bring scholars and artists to teach classes, facilitate performances and create new works of art. The exhibition closes May 15.

For more information, click here.

Phoenix Flies: Decatur Architecture Tour

Tour and explore the dynamic floor plans, house types and architectural styles of Decatur’s historic places with the DeKalb History Center on Tuesday, March 15, at 5 p.m. The tour is in partnership with the Atlanta Preservation Center. Each stop will feature a detailed account of the interior design, architectural elements and associated history. Stops will include residential, commercial, and institutional buildings. The tour is outdoors with a total walking distance of about one mile, and lasts about an hour and a half. Meet in the Historic DeKalb Courthouse lobby for the start of the tour.

For more information, click here.

DeKalb County Cooperative Extension September Gardening Classes

The DeKalb County Cooperative Extension is hosing gardening classes throughout the month of March. The classes are free to attend and will be held virtually. The first class is focused on “troubleshooting your landscape” and will be held on Tuesday, March 15, at 6 p.m. On Wednesday, March 16, the class at 6 p.m. will be focused on spring veggies and herbs. Registration is required to participate in the class.

For more information, click here.

Julian Winters Launches “Right Where I Left You”

In partnership with the Georgia Center for the Book, Little Shop of Stories is hosting a book launch with author Julian Winters, as he releases he new book “Right Where I Left You.” The event will be held on Tuesday, March 15, at 7 p.m. at the Decatur Library, 215 Sycamore Street. Pre-registration for the event is required. The event will be outside and attendees will need to bring their own chairs and blankets.

For more information, click here.

Virtual Homelessness Town Hall

The city of Decatur is hosting a virtual town hall on homelessness on Wednesday, March 16, at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Participants will have the chance to engage with experts with lived experience with homelessness and homeless outreach, learn about misconceptions surrounding homelessness, receive updates on city initiatives, and provide feedback to city representatives. Speakers will include Vicki Boyles, Tyana Mizell of Frontline Response, the Rev. Todd Speed of Decatur Presbyterian Church, Shelly Fine of A Home for Everyone in DeKalb, Decatur Affordable Housing Fellow Kristin Allin, Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett, and Dan Palmer of Frontline Response.

For more information, click here.

Decatur Presbyterian Church Mid-Week Worship

Decatur Presbyterian Church has announced the return of its Wednesday evening suppers at 6:15 p.m. each week and has added a new mid-week informal worship service at 7 p.m. The 30-minute service is designed for all ages and backgrounds. All people in the community are invited and welcome to attend. The worship service features contemporary music, worshipping God and faith formation activities. The church’s Wednesday night programs will be held on March 16.

For more information, click here.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, March 17, from curbside pickup from 4-6 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta and Georgia. The market is accepting online orders. The online store opens on Thursday afternoons and closes at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

For more information, click here.

Decatur St. Patty’s Day Pop-Up

The Decatur Business Association, city of Decatur and Decatur Fire Department are hosting a pop-up event on Thursday, March 17, from 4-8 p.m. The DBA and fire department tents will be set up near Fleet Feet, 431 W. Ponce de Leon Ave. Shop local between March 10-17 for a chance to win prizes from local businesses in the city. Stop by the DBA tent on Thursday to enter the best dressed contest at 7 p.m. The fire department will also be giving away free smoke alarms as a part of their Stay Lucky, Stay Safe campaign.

For more information, click here.

Historic Courthouse Tour

Join the DeKalb History Center for a historic courthouse tour on Thursday, March 17, at 6 p.m. at the DeKalb History Center, 101 E. Court Square. The tour will begin in the historic courthouse lobby. Participants will learn about the vibrant history within the marble clad walls and ornate ceilings seen inside the courthouse. The tour will last an hour and will feature history, architecture and share the charm of the structure.

For more information, click here.

Stand Up Comedy with Tim Chirikalov

Comedian Tim Chirikalov will host a stand up comedy event with some of Atlanta’s best comics on Thursday, March 17, at 8 p.m. at Waller’s Coffee, 240 Dekalb Industrial Way. Several local acts will perform. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the show runs until 10 p.m. Tickets are $10.

For more information, click here.

Bikes and Brews in Decatur

Join Decatur Active Living on the third Friday of each month for a 6-mile ride around the city of Decatur. The ride starts at the Decatur Recreation Center at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 18. All levels of cyclists are welcome, however not recommended for children. Helmets are required.

For more information, click here.

Explorer Dash 5K

The Museum School of Avondale Estates Parent Teacher Organization presents the annual Explorer Dash 5K and 1-mile fun run on Saturday, March 19, from 8:30-11 a.m. The event raises awareness for The Museum School and unites the community through incorporating healthy living and eating habits into everyday life. Proceeds will benefit The Museum School PTO. The 1-mile Fun Run will start at 8:30 A.M. sharp next to the TMS gym on Forrest Blvd. The 5K will begin at 9:00 A.M. at the same location. Race medals are being given to top finishers of the Fun Run and 5K. The 5K is an AJC Peachtree Road Race Qualifying Event.

For more information, click here.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, March 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

For more information, click here.

Decatur Hiking Club

The Decatur Hiking Club will host its monthly hike on Saturday, March 19. Participants will hike Arabia Mountain and will shuttle from the Decatur Recreation Center at 9:30 a.m. Hikers must RSVP for this activity due to limited space on the bus.

For more information, click here.

Touch a Truck

The city of Decatur is hosting its touch a truck event on Saturday, March 19, at 10 a.m. at the East Lake MARTA station, 2260 E. College Ave. Kids of all ages will be able to touch, explore and see their favorite truck or equipment on wheels. The city of Decatur and DeKalb County fire trucks, dump trucks, tractors, police cars, motorcycles, bicycles and many other vehicles will be on display. The city will also have opportunities for residents to weigh in on the fiscal year 2023 budget during the event.

For more information, click here.

Frülingsfest

The German Cultural Center of the Southeast, the city of Avondale Estates and the Avondale Estates Downtown Development Authority will host Frülingsfest, a spring festival, on Saturday, March 19, from noon to 8 p.m. Attendess can welcome warmer weather with art, food, drink, music and cheer. This family-friendly festival offers kids activities, artists booths, musical busker stations, German and European-rooted food vendors, German beer, German wine and a partnership with Wild Heaven Beer, Little Cottage Brewery and The Lost Druid Brewery featuring their German-style beers on their grounds.

For more information, click here.

Tucker High School Foundation Golf Fundraiser

The Tucker High School Foundation is hosting is annual golf tournament on Sunday, March 20, at 1 p.m. at the Stone Mountain Park Lakemont course. This year’s tournament will include the tournament’s first women’s flight. Golfers will gain free entry to the park upon registration. The event will feature a prize table and Mulligan kits will be available. All proceeds will support academic and enrichment programs at the high school.

For more information, click here.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market