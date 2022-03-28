What’s happening this week: gardening classes, Cooke Noontime Concert, poster unveiling

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including gardening classes hosted by the Wylde Center, The Emory Chamber Music Society of Atlanta’s Cooke Noontime Concert and the unveiling of the Decatur Arts Festival poster. Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

Tax Exemption Deadline for DeKalb Homeowners is April 1

The DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s Office located at 4380 Memorial Drive will have extended hours from March 28 – April 1 until 6 p.m. to accommodate walk-in customers applying for property tax exemptions, a press release said. Homestead exemptions provide a reduction in annual property taxes and are available to individuals who own and occupy a home in DeKalb County as of Jan. 1, 2022. Homeowners who do not have an existing exemption have until the April 1 deadline to apply.

MARTA Artbound Live

MARTA’s public art program Artbound has announced the launch of its LIVE season with musical performances at four rail stations: West End, H.E. Holmes, College Park, and Five Points. The March schedule includes a variety of musical styles and instruments including cello, banjo, guitars, and piano. All sets will perform from 3-6 p.m. Performances will be held at the West End station on Tuesdays, the Hamilton E. Holmes station on Wednesdays, the College Park station on Thursdays, and the Five Points station on Fridays.

Disrupting Design: Modern Posters, 1900-1940

This poster exhibition surveys the origins of modern poster design featuring works from the collection of Merrill C. Bermanho focused on 20th century radical art. Berman’s collection represents a complex history of modernism. Beginning in the early 1900s, these designers revolutionized typography and the graphic image, creating poster designs that changed artistic perspectives and the hearts and minds of people. The works on view demonstrate the origins of modern graphic design, as practiced in Europe, and how the medium could be marshaled into service for social change. The exhibition will be on view until April 24.

“And I Must Scream”

The Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University will present a thought-provoking exhibition on Jan. 29. “And I Must Scream” was developed by Dr. Amanda H. Hellman, the museum’s curator of African art. The show will feature photographs, paintings, sculptures, drawings and site-specific installations from 10 local, national and international contemporary artists. The work acts as a call-to-action and shows these crises to be urgent and interconnected. The accompanying programming will bring scholars and artists to teach classes, facilitate performances and create new works of art. The exhibition closes May 15.

Oak Street Health Celebrate Women’s History Month

Oak Street Health, South DeKalb Center, will host three Georgia-based women authors on March 29 at 11 a.m. The center, located at 2732 Candler Road in Decatur, has announced mid-day readings from metro Atlanta authors Janie Deadwyler, author of “The Metamorphosis Of A Caterpillar, All Butterflies Aren’t Free”; Bonnie J. Davis, author of “Getting Old and Getting Over it Sort Of” and Christy M. Priester, author of “MetAmorPhosis, Transforming Human Lives Through Poetry & Art.” The authors will be available for questions, comments and autographs after their readings. Masks are encouraged.

DeKalb Community Health Expo

The DeKalb Human Services Department will host a “Leap into Spring: Stay Healthy & Active Health Expo” on Wednesday, March 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lou Walker Senior Center, 2538 Panola Road in Stonecrest. The health expo will be held in partnership with the DeKalb County Board of Health and will feature flu & COVID vaccinations, music, educational resources and food.

Decatur Farmers Market

The regular season of the Decatur farmers market returns on Wednesday, March 30, from 4-7 p.m. on the lawn of First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. There will be new vendors plus returning favorites, including hot meals from Strada Napoli Pizza, Aleppo Kitchen, and Mrs. Rosa. Every week, educational chef Katie Kriner will show you how to prepare easy meals with fresh produce and market items.

Decatur Presbyterian Church Mid-Week Worship

Decatur Presbyterian Church has announced the return of its Wednesday evening suppers at 6:15 p.m. each week and has added a new mid-week informal worship service at 7 p.m. The 30-minute service is designed for all ages and backgrounds. All people in the community are invited and welcome to attend. The worship service features contemporary music, worshiping God and faith formation activities. The church’s Wednesday night programs will be held on March 30.

Wylde Gardening Series

From tomatoes to basil, gardeners will learn tips on what to plant, how to plant and tips for a successful and bountiful harvest. Wylde Center Executive Director Stephanie Van Parys will share what vegetables to include in your summer garden during a webinar on Wednesday, March 30, from 7-8:30 p.m. Another webinar on growing tomatoes will be held on March 31 at 7 p.m. The sessions are limited to 100 pre-registered participants and is $10 for the public and $5 for Wylde Center members.

The Haunting of Night Vale

The Haunting of Night Vale starring Cecil Baldwin, Symphony Sanders, Kate Jones and featuring original music by Disparition is returning to stages across the world this year. The “Welcome to the Night Vale” podcast is hosting a 50-city tour and will come to Atlanta on Wednesday, March 30, at 8 p.m. at Variety Playhouse. The twice-monthly podcast is in the style of community updates for the small desert town of Night Vale, featuring local weather, news, announcements from the Sheriff’s Secret Police, mysterious lights in the sky, dark hooded figures with unknowable powers, and cultural events.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, March 31, from curbside pickup from 4-6 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta and Georgia. The market is accepting online orders. The online store opens on Thursday afternoons and closes at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Decatur Arts Festival Poster Unveiling

The Decatur Arts Alliance is unveiling the new Decatur Arts Festival poster at the Decatur Arts Alliance. Be among the first to see the poster on March 31 from 5-7 p.m. at the Decatur Visitor’s Center, 113 Clairemont Ave. Beverages for the event will be provided by the visitor’s center and food will be provided by Kelly’s Market.

Decatur Trails & Ales

Participants will meet in person at the brewery, walk around Decatur and then head back to the brewery for a round. Attendees will check out some of Decatur’s breweries. The $20 registration fee includes a custom T-shirt and free pint. The $10 fee includes a pint only, or just join us on the walk for free. Decatur Active Living is hosting trails and ales on Thursday, March 31 at 6:30 p.m. The event will start at Decatur Active Living, 231 Sycamore Street.

Cooke Noontime Concert

Celebrate April Fools’ Day with “Foolish Music” by Beethoven, W. F. Bach, and Mozart. The Emory Chamber Music Society of Atlanta’s Cooke Noontime Concert will feature Haydn’s “Joke” Quartet, Mozart’s “Musical Joke” for two French horns and Quartet, and more, performed by the Vega Quartet, hornists Brice Andrus and Sue Welty, and pianists Julie Coucheron and William Ransom. The concert will be held on Friday, April 1, at noon in Ackerman Hall at the Carlos Museum at Emory University. Seating is limited and free registration is required.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, April 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

Spring Walking Tree Tour

Arborists and Master Gardener volunteers will be stationed at different locations throughout the historic Decatur Cemetery to identify and discuss our wonderful blooming trees, plants, and pollinator garden. Enjoy a stroll through spring in part of the urban forest on Saturday, April 2, at 1 p.m. at the Decatur Cemetery, 299 Bell Street.

