What’s happening this week: tree ordinance information session, abelia hedge work day, concert series

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including a tree ordinance information session in Decatur, an abelia hedge work day in Avondale Estates and a concert series at Pullman Yards in Kirkwood. Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

KAWS Prints

Artist KAWS made his first screenprints in the late 1990s and has since continued his printmaking practice alongside his production of paintings, sculpture and editioned objects. KAWS brings into conflict and accord the worlds of fine art, industrial design, technology and popular culture. KAWS Prints is the first comprehensive exhibition featuring the artist’s entire output of editioned prints spanning more than 20 years. The exhibition is on view at the High Museum of Art until March 27.

Tax Exemption Deadline for DeKalb Homeowners is April 1

The DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s Office located at 4380 Memorial Drive will have extended hours from March 28 – April 1 until 6 p.m. to accommodate walk-in customers applying for property tax exemptions, a press release said. Homestead exemptions provide a reduction in annual property taxes and are available to individuals who own and occupy a home in DeKalb County as of Jan. 1, 2022. Homeowners who do not have an existing exemption have until the April 1 deadline to apply.

MARTA Artbound Live

MARTA’s public art program Artbound has announced the launch of its LIVE season with musical performances at four rail stations: West End, H.E. Holmes, College Park, and Five Points. The March schedule includes a variety of musical styles and instruments including cello, banjo, guitars, and piano. All sets will perform from 3-6 p.m. Performances will be held at the West End station on Tuesdays, the Hamilton E. Holmes station on Wednesdays, the College Park station on Thursdays, and the Five Points station on Fridays.

Disrupting Design: Modern Posters, 1900-1940

This poster exhibition surveys the origins of moster poster design featuring works from the collection of Merrill C. Bermanho focused on 20th century radical art. Berman’s collection represents a complex history of modernism. Beginning in the early 1900s, these designers revolutionized typography and the graphic image, creating poster designs that changed artistic perspectives and the hearts and minds of people. The works on view demonstrate the origins of modern graphic design, as practiced in Europe, and how the medium could be marshaled into service for social change. The exhibition will be on view until April 24.

“And I Must Scream”

The Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University will present a thought-provoking exhibition on Jan. 29. “And I Must Scream” was developed by Dr. Amanda H. Hellman, the museum’s curator of African art. The show will feature photographs, paintings, sculptures, drawings and site-specific installations from 10 local, national and international contemporary artists. The work acts as a call-to-action and shows these crises to be urgent and interconnected. The accompanying programming will bring scholars and artists to teach classes, facilitate performances and create new works of art. The exhibition closes May 15.

“The Cicada Tree”: Robert Gwaltney in conversation with Candice Dyer

The Georgia Center for the Book will host Atlanta author Robert Gwaltney in conversation with Candice Dyer to discuss his new book “The Cicada Tree” on Monday, March 21, at 7 p.m. at the Decatur Library, 215 Sycamore Street. This event is free and open to the public, but attendees must register for a ticket to the event. This event will take place outdoors, on the upper level of Decatur Library Parking Deck and guests should bring their own chairs and blankets.

Decatur Architecture Walking Tour

Tour and explore the dynamic floor plans, house types and architectural styles of some of Decatur’s historic places spanning from 1830 to 1965. The tour will take place on Tuesday, March 22, at 5 p.m. and will begin in the Historic DeKalb Courthouse lobby. The tour will be outdoors and a total walking distance of about one mile. Each stop will feature a detailed account of the interior design, architectural elements and associated history. Stops will include residential, commercial, and institutional buildings.

DeKalb County Cooperative Extension March Gardening Classes

The DeKalb County Cooperative Extension is hosing gardening classes throughout the month of March. The classes are free to attend and will be held virtually. Two classes will be held this week. On Tuesday, March 22, the class will begin at 6 p.m. and will focus on “Preparing Your Trip to the Garden Center.” Another class will focus on “Spring Veggies & Herbs.” It will be held on March 25 at noon.

Atlanta Science Festival

The Atlanta Science Festival will take place this week through March 26 with the Exploration Expo, a grand finale at Piedmont Park. Some events will be held in Decatur throughout the week. Join festival organizers on Wednesday, March 23, at 5 p.m. at Agnes Scott College for a mathvenger hunt, the second incarnation of the oldest Mathvenger Hunt in the history of the Western Hemisphere. On Thursday, March 24, First Christian Church of Decatur and Gentle Spirit Christian Church of Atlanta will host an event exploring the concept of justice through the eyes of science and spirituality. panel of local scientists and theologians will explore and offer a wide range of insights and offerings in a safe space for open dialogue at 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Decatur.

Decatur Presbyterian Church Mid-Week Worship

Decatur Presbyterian Church has announced the return of its Wednesday evening suppers at 6:15 p.m. each week and has added a new mid-week informal worship service at 7 p.m. The 30-minute service is designed for all ages and backgrounds. All people in the community are invited and welcome to attend. The worship service features contemporary music, worshiping God and faith formation activities. The church’s Wednesday night programs will be held on March 23.

Decatur Tree Conservation Ordinance Information Session

The city of Decatur will host an information session on the updated tree conservation ordinance on Wednesday, March 23, at 6:30 p.m. at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street. In addition to a question and answer session, city staff will discuss the new flow chart of project submittals, changes to the tree ordinance, the canopy loss fee, and examples of a demolition plan, new building plan and renovation plan.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, March 24, from curbside pickup from 4-6 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta and Georgia. The market is accepting online orders. The online store opens on Thursday afternoons and closes at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Women Create Art Opening

Trinity Home & Design and the Decatur Art Alliance will host their third annual Women Create collaborative art show opening celebrating International Women’s Month on Friday, March 25, from 5-8 p.m. Featuring paintings, ceramics, woodwork, and jewelry from emerging & established local women artists and a special performance by The Merian Ensemble, a women’s chamber music group composed of Atlanta Symphony Orchestra musicians.

Tasting Notes: Concert Series at Pullman Yards

In honor of the opening of Imagine Picasso, The Immersive Exhibition, The Edgewood String Quartet is celebrating the influences of Spain’s food, drinks, and music with our first installation of Tasting Notes: Dinner with Picasso. Tasting Notes is an immersive experience that satisfies and enchants the senses. The evening will also feature a four course chef’s dinner and cocktail pairing. Tasting Notes will be held on Friday, March 25, at 7 p.m. at Pullman Yards.

Avondale Estates Abelia Hedge Community Work Day

The city of Avondale Estates and the Gardeners for the Common Good will host a community work day on Saturday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to remove the ivy, honeysuckle and briars that are choking the abelia hedge. The groups estimate that 50-100 volunteers are needed to tackle removing the ivy. Check in will be on South Avondale Road. Volunteers will need gloves, pruners, a water bottle and a willingness to get down and dirty.

Legacy Park Family Art Day

Paint Love, a tenant at Legacy Park, will lead a family-friendly art project at Legacy Park on Saturday, March 26, at noon. All ages are welcome, although different programs may be more suitable for different age ranges. This event is donation-based and all supplies are provided. Space is limited, so registration is required.

Independent Distilling’s 8th Anniversary

Join Independent Distilling for a crawfish boil on Saturday, March 26, from 3-7 p.m. The distilling company will be releasing its Outlier No. 13 Whiskey distilled from a rye mash, which exemplifies unique barrel aging. Starting with traditional Hellbender Straight Rye Mash of 2/3 Georgia Rye and 1/3 Malted Wheat, the Whiskey aged for 1 year in Ex-Merlot Barrel was transferred to an Ex-Bourbon barrel for 2 years to create an elegant Rye. Enjoy rich fruit notes with beautiful Rye spice and a long finish. Attendees can set up lawn chairs and enjoy cocktails and crawfish all day.

L’Arche Spring Picnic

L’Arche Atlanta is hosting a spring picnic on Saturday, March 26, from 4-6 p.m. at Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive. Attendees should bring a blanket and/or lawn chair, a picnic dinner and L’Arche will provide drinks and dessert. All are welcome to enjoy an afternoon of yard games, like cornhole and frisbee.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market