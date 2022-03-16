Work on East Lake Drive to begin this week

Share

Decatur, GA — Road work will begin in the 500 block of East Lake Drive this week. Residents can expect one lane to be closed for two to three days for crews to access the work zone, and traffic will be routed around the site.

The city does not anticipate a full road closure at this time, according to a Facebook page.

At the March 7 Decatur City Commission meeting, the board approved a project budget of $17,000 and awarded a contract to T&J Industries for street repair and paving on East Lake Drive.

“The location coincides with an existing 18-inch diameter reinforced concrete storm water pipe,” Decatur Senior Engineer Cara Scharer said at the meeting. “Video inspection of the existing storm water pipe was completed previously, and no immediate concerns related to the pipe were observed. However, the pavement in the area of the pipe is failing and must be repaired.”