Workish: Decatur hosting job fair, Avondale Estates hiring capital projects director

This story has been updated.

Atlanta, GA — Here’s a look at job postings and hiring news in our community.

—The city of Decatur is hosting a virtual job fair on Monday, March 28, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Open positions include police officers, firefighters, school crossing guards, after school counselors, summer day camp counselors and various positions in the public works department.

— The city of Avondale Estates has various job openings, including the capital projects, construction and maintenance manager and an administration coordinator.

The capital projects, construction and maintenance director is a new position for the city. This position is responsible for managing transportation, stormwater, parks, public spaces and public facilities investments that will enhance the neighborhoods and parks, and transform downtown into a more walkable and bikeable community.

The administration coordinator is responsible for coordinating administrative and customer service functions in support of assigned office operations. This role is a service-focused position that interacts daily with residents, businesses and community members. This person will assist in maintaining effective workflows in the organization, enabling the city to be its most effective.

The city is also hiring for a director of finance and administrative services, police officers and a maintenance worker.

— Lead for America has announced its 2022 fellowship applications for two opportunities in the Atlanta area — a clean energy fellow for the city of Decatur and a pathways to public service fellow for the Georgia Center for Civic Engagement.

The fellowship application closes on April 15. Fellows will begin their one-year commitment to service in August 2022 and finish in July 2023. After graduating, Fellows will continue to be a part of Lead For America’s network of local, state, and national leaders, according to a press release.

Selected Fellows will address pressing challenges at the local level and join a national cohort of other leaders committed to supporting the communities they call home.

Lead For America is a national service program building the next generation of leaders for our country, starting in American communities across all 50 states. All Fellows serve in a paid, full-time service AmeriCorps Fellowship alongside a local leader in their hometown or home state for one year, before advancing into positions of community, state, and national leadership. Since 2018, LFA has placed over 215 Fellows across 150 communities, including those in Georgia.

“Our country has rarely been more divided than it is today and from public health to the economy and foreign affairs, America is facing significant challenges,” said Joe Nail, CEO and co-founder of Lead For America. “But at times of dysfunction on a national level, reform and renewal has often arisen from the local level and a new generation of leadership. Lead For America aims to build a leadership force of our nation’s most outstanding young leaders, committed to serving the places they call home and stitching our country back together by building bridges across lines of difference. We believe that there is common ground, mutual respect, and even friendship to be found through shared commitment to place

and to national service.”

— Finder’s Keepers Consignment Stores is seeking a sales associate.

Job duties include establishing a rapport with customers to provide excellent customer service, greeting customers, recommending merchandise, providing product information, handling consignment intake and displaying merchandise in a visually appealing manner.

Candidates must have a high school diploma or equivalent, one or more years of retail experience, consignment experience is a plus and have knowledge of fashion trends and labels.

— The Atlanta Press Club is hiring a new executive director.

The Atlanta Press Club is a nonprofit organization with a mission to serve the evolving professional, educational and social needs of the media community, foster journalistic excellence and advance the public’s interest in and understanding of a free press.

The executive director will manage day-to-day activities, including the organization’s finances, long-term programs and events, memberships, sponsorships and more. They will also create strategies for fundraising.

Candidates should have three or more years of experience in nonprofit management, fundraising or marketing or equivalent experience. They should also have a track record for managing staff, working independently in a management role, overseeing account functions and budgeting, corporate sales, experience with event planning, have an understanding of the journalism field, and be able to network with donors, volunteers, the community and business leaders.

— MARTA Police Department is seeking police officers.

Applicants must meet have completed one of the following experiences: two or more years of college education, two years as POST certified peace officer, two years as a POST certified corrections officers, two years as a POST certified jailer, completion of a pre-service law enforcement academy or one completed term of honorable military service. Starting salaries range from $39,291 to $44,200 based on POST academy completion and education degree completed.

— City Schools of Decatur is hiring for multiple positions in categories such as administration, early childhood development, equity and student support, teaching and food and nutrition.

As of March 24, the district has 31 openings, including:

– Counselors for the elementary, middle and high schools

– K-2 instructional coach

– Long-term special education teacher substitute

– Middle School principal and administrative assistant to the principal

– Middle school teachers across various subjects

– Pre-K teacher

– School nutrition workers

– Substitute school nurse and aid

– Substitute teachers

— DeKalb County is hiring for multiple positions, including police officers and a road and drainage superintendent.

As of March 24, the county had 112 openings, including:

– Animal control officer

– Construction project manager

– E911 communication director

– Fiscal officer

– Paramedic

– Planner

– Police community service aide

– Police officer

– Recreation assistant

– Roads and drainage superintendent

— The city of Stone Mountain is hiring for multiple positions in various departments.

– Deputy court clerk

– Police officer

– Public defender

– Public works director

– Solicitor

— The city of Tucker is hiring for multiple positions in various departments.

– Assistant camp director

– Camp activity assistant

– Camp counselor

– Pool manager

– Citizen responder

