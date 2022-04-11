11-year-old girl in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Scottdale

Share

Scottdale, GA — An 11-year-old girl is in critical condition this evening, April 15, following a crash in Scottdale.

It happened in the 3600 block of East Ponce de Leon, near the Family Dollar store east of Valley Brook Road.

“At approximately 2:50 p.m. this afternoon, officers responded to the location in reference to a person struck by a vehicle,” a spokesperson for DeKalb County Police said. “When they arrived, they located an 11-year-old female who had been struck by a vehicle. She was immediately rushed to an area hospital in critical condition. Detectives with our Traffic Specialist Unit responded to the scene to speak with witnesses and collect evidence. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. According to the driver and witnesses, the girl darted into traffic and the collision was unavoidable. No charges are expected to be filed at this time.”

The Friday afternoon crash caused a significant traffic backup on the roads around the scene.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

