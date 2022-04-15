Avellino’s Decatur space is on the market

Share

Decatur, GA — Avellino’s Decatur closed permanently on March 22, and now the space is being marketed to another potential tenant.

Steve Josovitz, a broker with The Shumacher Group, Inc., shared the listing with Decaturish. The restaurant is described as a “neighborhood favorite.”

The listing says, “Seller recently closed business to focus on other business as he was spreading himself too thin.”

The price is $95,000 for the lease and assets, but the seller is willing to consider “all reasonable offers.”

“Keep As-Is or Convert to Any Concept i.e juice bar, ghost kitchen, BBQ, plant-based, Asian, taqueria, bakery, coffee, café, burgers, Indian, Greek, Mediterranean, Retail, Office or Professional Use,” the listing says. “Donuts and Mexican concepts are restricted because of Revolution Doughnuts and a Mexican-Latin concept from the Owner of El Tesoro. The landlord will not permit any late-night clubs, loud music venues, or hookah lounges due to the residential location. Name, trademarks, or recipes are not included in the sale.”

To see the full listing, click here.

