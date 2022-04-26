Avondale Estates planning hotel near city’s new Town Green

Share

This story has been updated.

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates City Commission will meet on Wednesday, April 27, at 5:30 p.m. for a regular meeting and work session. The city commission meeting will be held at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, and via Zoom.

City commission members will discuss the possibility of developing a hotel near the city’s new Town Green. There currently are no hotels in the city of Avondale Estates, and this hotel may be the first in the city’s history.

To join the meeting via Zoom, click here. To call in, dial +1 (301) 715-8592. The webinar ID is 816 3236 9968. To view the meeting agendas, click here.

During the work session, the city commission will discuss an intergovernmental agreement between the city and Downtown Development Authority to transfer downtown properties owned by the city to the DDA to facilitate the redevelopment of those properties in line with the city’s downtown master plan.

The DDA will secure certain portions of 90 N. Avondale Road to consolidate it with Edwin Jarvis and Finder’s Keepers Fashions and 4 Lake Street. These pieces of properties are located next to the Town Green. A retail project with a full-service hotel, a rooftop event space, ground floor retail and a wrap-around public parking deck is planned for the area. The hotel operator hasn’t been announced.

The city will provide more information about the businesses and the hotel at the meeting.

The area nearby would be a live-work residential town home community with 11 units, which would be constructed simultaneously to the hotel-retail project.

The DDA will also obtain the parcels at 64, 68 and 70 N. Avondale Road for the Town Green mixed-use market development as a multi-tenanted ground level neighborhood restaurant and retail row, according to the IGA the city commission is considering. The properties are near the intersection of North Avondale Road and Lake Street, which has been planned to be the commercial development of the Town Green.

“The City and DDA agree that the Town Green Mixed Use Project shall consist of a minimum of 21,000 sq. ft., including multiple independent restaurants with extensive outdoor dining, sundry retail, and offices uses,” the IGA states.

The Town Green project includes construction on four-acres of the land. About two acres will be a park and the other two acres will be the commercial development. The site is located along Highway 278/ North Avondale Road between Lake and Oak Streets.

The DDA would then be responsible for identifying, selecting and entering into agreements with developers for the commercial development, the town homes and the hotel-retail project.

Within the IGA, the DDA will pay the city $1 million as a precondition of the city conveying the property to the DDA. The agreement would remain in effect for 50 years.

Additionally, on the agenda, the city commission will consider an agreement for the Majestic Circle stormwater project, which is the second priority stormwater infrastructure of the five projects the city has identified. The project will provide drainage improvements to properties along Majestic Circle.

The project includes the removal of existing storm conveyance elements, installation of concrete driveway, removal and replacement of fencing, installation of stormwater conveyance piping, manholes, head walls and rip rap, as well as erosion control systems, according to the project manual.

The board will also discuss additional public works facility upgrades. City staff has recommended that the city commission fund up to $70,000 for improvements, including replacement of insulation and installation of secure areas.

Other items on the agenda include the swearing in of Police Chief Harry Hess, a proposal for on-call tree services, consideration of conditional use permits for short-term rentals and interviewing applicants for the Planning, Architecture and Zoning Board.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the meeting will only be held via Zoom. The story has been updated with the correct information.

