Avondale Estates unveils rendering for hotel near Town Green

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — Avondale Estates is sharing more information about a proposed hotel near the city’s Town Green.

The city doesn’t currently have a hotel, and this is likely the first hotel in the city’s history. The city says the hotel and adjacent commercial development will improve the city’s tax base. Valor Hospitality will operate the new business.

During the Avondale Estates City Commission’s Wednesday work session, commissioners discussed an intergovernmental agreement between the city and Downtown Development Authority to transfer downtown properties owned by the city to the DDA to facilitate the redevelopment of those properties in line with the city’s downtown master plan. The DDA will secure certain portions of 90 N. Avondale Road to consolidate it with Edwin Jarvis and Finder’s Keepers Fashions and 4 Lake Street. These pieces of properties are located next to the Town Green. A retail project with a full-service hotel, a rooftop event space, ground floor retail and a wrap-around public parking deck is planned for the area.

The area nearby would be a live-work residential town home community with 11 units, which would be constructed simultaneously to the hotel-retail project.

The DDA will also obtain the parcels at 64, 68 and 70 N. Avondale Road for the Town Green mixed-use market development as a multi-tenanted ground level neighborhood restaurant and retail row, according to the IGA the city commission is considering. The properties are near the intersection of North Avondale Road and Lake Street, which has been planned to be the commercial development of the Town Green.

The city on April 28 published the following announcement about plans for Commercial Development near the Town Green.

During the past several months, the Board of Mayor and Commissioners (BOMC) and the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) have received multiple development proposals on land owned by the City and/or DDA that is adjacent to the Town Green.

The City built the Town Green to enhance the quality of life of Avondale Estates’ residents. City leaders also intended for the Town Green to act as a catalyst for high-quality development throughout the downtown that would:

– diversify the City’s tax base, – reduce the burden on single-family residential homes as the primary source of City revenue, and – position Avondale Estates as a primary destination within the Atlanta metropolitan area for dining, retail and entertainment. After careful vetting, the BOMC and DDA have decided to move forward with three development proposals that that will help the City realize the vision of its Downtown Master Plan. To see more renderings and an FAQ about the project, click here. A longer story about Wednesday’s Avondale Estates City Commission meeting will be published later today.

Reporter Zoe Seiler contributed to this story.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.