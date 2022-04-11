Buford Highway emergency sewer line replacement to begin April 11

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The Buford Highway emergency sewer line replacement project, which was scheduled to begin in March, launched on April 11. The project is part of efforts to improve water service capacity throughout DeKalb County.

Crews will replace 60 linear feet of failing sewer line with new 8-inch-diameter ductile-iron pipe along Buford Highway. The project is expected to last about two weeks, from April 11 to April 22, barring any weather delays, according to a press release.

Normal construction hours will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays. Residents and drivers should expect an increase in construction-related noise and traffic during work hours. Drivers should also expect delays due to a lane being closed.

Lane closure signs and traffic flaggers will assist drivers in moving safely around the lane closure. Construction crews will work diligently to minimize the length of impact to motorists.

To learn more about the Buford Highway Emergency Sewer Line Replacement Project, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email [email protected] with questions.

