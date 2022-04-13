City of Decatur buildings will open to the public on May 2, masks not required but encouraged

Share

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur is lifting more COVID-19 restrictions and reopening all of its buildings on May 2.

The seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases reported in Georgia is 377.9 as of April 13. On Jan. 11, 2022, the seven-day moving average was 16,388.7. On Jan. 11, DeKalb County reported 1,997 cases per 100,000 people. As of April 13, the county is reporting 433 cases per 100,000 people.

“Based on current data and trends, the city of Decatur will move to Phase IV of the reopening plan on Monday, May 2, 2022,” an announcement from the city says.

The city of Decatur will fully reopen under the following conditions:

– All City buildings will be open to the public effective May 2, 2022 without the need for temperature checks and attendance tracking. – Facial coverings will not be required but rather strongly encouraged during indoor group settings. – The maintaining of social distances of six feet will be encouraged using signage and floor markers. – Continued cleaning and sanitizing of heavily used spaces. – City Commission and other resident board & commission meetings will continue to be held in person and via virtual platforms if available. – If you are sick or not feeling well, stay home. Source: City of Decatur

“We are hopeful that Covid-19 cases will continue to decline; however, in the event that circumstances arise that cause negative health impacts in the community, our organization will respond appropriately,” the city’s announcement says.

The Decatur City Commission in March lifted the city’s mask mandate.

