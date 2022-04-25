Decatur High School community to celebrate Sharian family on May 7

Share

Decatur, GA — The Sharian family is celebrating 90 years in business in Decatur. A gathering will be held on Saturday, May 7 to dedicate a marble bench for the family at Decatur High School.

Sharian Inc is the oldest business in Decatur to be operated under one family. The carpet cleaning business was founded in 1931 by Bedros Sharian Sr. and his wife, Vartouhi. It has become one of the oldest carpet cleaning companies in metro Atlanta, according to The Champion.

Bedros Sr and his family came to Atlanta in 1925 for Bedros to work for Stephen Philibosian. Bedros was an Armenian refugee from Turkey and Philibosian was a wealthy Armenian operated an oriental rug and furniture shop on Peachtree Street. In 1931, the Sharian family moved to Decatur.

The business was operated out of the Sharian’s home and backyard for 15 years. When World War II ended, Bedros bought property at 368 W. Ponce de Leon Ave in Decatur and the first of four buildings was constructed there in 1946, The Champion reported.

The May 7 event will be held at 3 p.m. that day in front of the DHS auditorium. The two sons of Sharian Inc. founder Bedros Sharian are now in their 90s. Each son had three children and all of them graduated from DHS. Bedros Sharian Jr. graduated from DHS in 1943, Bedros Sharian III graduated in 1972, Ritchie graduated in 1979. Paul was part of the class of 1945, Randy was in the class of 1971, Margaret was a senior in 1974 and Lydia was a senior in 1976.

The community is organizing the event to celebrate the family and their business in the city. They have served the community and provided employment for many people.

“Four generations of the Sharian family have made this Decatur business a major part of their lives. All this considered, I think the Sharian family deserves to be celebrated,” said Tommy Lane of DHS class of 1969. “Two unnamed Decatur business people stepped forward to fund this beautiful marble bench. Consider it well deserved simple ‘thanks’ for being part of the fabric that helped develop Decatur over the past 90 years.”