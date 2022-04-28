Decatur Police search for person accused of shooting ‘firearms or fireworks’

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police are looking for a Dodge Charger connected to an incident that occurred on April 27.

“On April 27, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Decatur Police responded to the intersection of Gordon Street and Fourth Avenue in reference to a report of a dark purple Dodge Charger driving recklessly and possibly discharging firearms or fireworks,” the Police Department said in a Facebook post. “The Decatur Police Criminal Investigations Division is seeking any additional information or video footage of the purple Dodge Charger in the area during this time frame. If you have any information or additional footage relating to this case please contact investigator Lindsey at 678-553-6628 or [email protected]”

The person who reported the incident wrote about it in a widely read Facebook post. Initially, it was unclear which police department had jurisdiction over the incident.

“At about 3:15 a deep purple sparkly Dodge Charger (I believe) was doing circles at the corner of Gordon and fourth Avenue. Revving extremely loud and tons of smoke coming from the exhaust,” the person wrote. “They then went flying down fourth Avenue and turned around and came back to the same intersection. I pulled out my phone because I was concerned that they are doing this in a residential neighborhood with kids coming home from school right now. I was walking dogs and when I pulled out my phone the guy in the driver side shot something at me. It looks like a gun, but smelled like fireworks. I tried to call the police but got connected to Atlanta, then they switched me to DeKalb Police. I was on hold waiting for them for 10 minutes, then they told me they were going to switch me to Decatur. I hung up. My concern is that I was in a very residential neighborhood with kids coming home from school soon.”

