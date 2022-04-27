Decatur Police: Two men shot in the leg at Decatur restaurant after gun discharges

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday afternoon, April 27.

“On Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at approximately 3:34 pm, Decatur Police responded to a shooting outside of a restaurant within the 100 block of West Ponce de Leon Avenue,” the police department said in Facebook post. “The investigation into the incident revealed that two 17-year-old males were seated at out an outside dining table. One of the males reached into a bag where he was storing a firearm to retrieve another item from the bag. Upon reaching into the bag, the firearm discharged and the projectile from it struck both males in the leg. The males sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to an area hospital for treatment. The case is still actively being investigated.”

Police did not provide any additional details.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.