Decatur School Board to discuss grading, Renfroe name change

Decatur, GA — The City Schools of Decatur School Board will meet on Tuesday, April 26, at 6 p.m. for a work session. The meeting will be held in person at the Wilson School Support Center, 125 Electric Ave. in Decatur.

During the meeting, the school board will continue discussions on the district’s grading scale and renaming Renfroe Middle School.

The school board has come under fire over the last few days over the possible changes to the grading scale.

City Schools of Decatur is in the early stages of planning the implementation, timeline and logistics of changes to the district’s grading scale. Students, parents and other stakeholders are asking the administration to keep the current grading scale.

Superintendent Maggie Fehrman established a teacher task force to analyze CSD’s grading system and make recommendations for improvements to the grading system, practices and procedures, Fehrman said in her weekly newsletter on March 25.

The task force was charged with providing recommendations to Fehrman for a common district-wide grading scale. The task force has given their recommendations to the superintendent.

During the meeting, the school board will continue discussions about grading and the specific recommendations.

The school board will additionally talk about renaming Renfroe Middle School. The board invited the community to submit name suggestions in March, and the submission form closed on April 15.

In October 2021, the school board revised the district’s policy related to naming and renaming schools. The policy now requires that “school buildings where students attend will be given names of local communities, neighborhoods, streets and landmarks.”

The name recommended cannot be a duplicate, cause confusion, or otherwise conflict with the names of existing facilities within City Schools of Decatur.

“Therefore, in accordance with our policy, we are embarking on a process to rename Renfroe Middle School, and we are inviting the entire CSD community to participate in the process,” a previous Dr. Fehrman’s Friday Follow Up newsletter stated.

