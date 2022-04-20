Decaturish hosting virtual forums on Twitch for DeKalb County Commission races

Share

Decatur, GA — Decaturish.com will hold virtual forums on the morning of April 21 for the three DeKalb County Commission races on the May 24 ballot.

The forums will be live-streamed via Twitch and uploaded to YouTube a day later. People who wish to ask questions during the forum will need to create a Twitch account and follow Decaturish.com’s Twitch Channel. To find the channel, click here.

The forum schedule will be as follows:

County Commission, District 2 – 9 a.m. Candidates: Lauren Alexander, Marshall Orson and Michelle Long Spears County Commission, District 3 – 11 a.m. Candidates: Andrew Walter Bell and Larry Johnson (Incumbent) County Commission, District 7 – 1 p.m. Candidates: Gregory Adams, Lorraine Cochran-Johnson (Incumbent) and D. Marie Monroe

Candidates will receive a Zoom meeting link 30 minutes before the start of the forum. If a candidate is not in the meeting when the forum starts, the forum will proceed without them.

All our elections coverage can be found at Decaturishvotes.com

To check your voter registration status and see a sample ballot, visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page by clicking here.

