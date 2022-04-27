Decaturish hosting virtual forums on Twitch for DeKalb County School Board races

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Decaturish.com will hold virtual forums on the morning of April 28 for the three DeKalb County Commission races on the May 24 ballot.

The forums will be live-streamed via Twitch and uploaded to YouTube a day later. People who wish to ask questions during the forum will need to create a Twitch account and follow Decaturish.com’s Twitch Channel. To find the channel, click here.

If you have a question you’d like us to ask the candidates, email it to us at [email protected]

The forum schedule will be as follows: