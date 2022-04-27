Decaturish hosting virtual forums on Twitch for DeKalb County School Board races

Decaturish hosting virtual forums on Twitch for DeKalb County School Board racesFILE PHOTO USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES: Carol Calvert holds a sign during a ‘Get out the Vote’ rally hosted by the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice in Avondale Estates on September 19, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County, GA — Decaturish.com will hold virtual forums on the morning of April 28 for the three DeKalb County Commission races on the May 24 ballot.
The forums will be live-streamed via Twitch and uploaded to YouTube a day later. People who wish to ask questions during the forum will need to create a Twitch account and follow Decaturish.com’s Twitch Channel. To find the channel, click here.
If you have a question you’d like us to ask the candidates, email it to us at [email protected]
The forum schedule will be as follows:
DeKalb BOE, District 2 – 9 a.m.
Candidates: Steven Bowden, Wendy Hamilton, Whitney McGinniss, Candice D. McKinley
DeKalb BOE, District 4 – 11 a.m.
Candidates: Allyson Gevertz (incumbent), Bonnie Chappell (Decaturish has not been able to reach this candidate. If you know how to contact this candidate, please have them contact us at [email protected] )
DeKalb BOE, District 6 – 1 p.m.
Candidates: Diijon “Twin” Dacosta (Incumbent), Janet Hughes, Venola Mason
Candidates will receive a Zoom meeting link 30 minutes before the start of the forum. If a candidate is not in the meeting when the forum starts, the forum will proceed without them.
All our elections coverage can be found at Decaturishvotes.com
To check your voter registration status and see a sample ballot, visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page by clicking here.
