Decatur’s MLK Service Project will take place April 23 and April 24

Decatur, GA — The Decatur MLK Service Project usually happens in January during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.

But this year, a surge in COVID-19 cases forced organizers to postpone this year’s event. On April 13, organizers announced the event will return on April 23 and April 24.

Here is the full announcement from the MLK Service Project:

Volunteers are the Heart of the Martin Luther King Jr. Service Project

Join us and Make a Difference in a Senior Citizen’s Life!

The Martin Luther King Jr. Service Project worked for the past two years to create a path to hold a safe Project. The Project began in 2005 to provide home repairs and yard maintenance for our older homeowners on a fixed income. That is still our mission. This year, the Project will take place in Oakhurst on Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24, 2022.

The homeowners we will help this year had applied for assistance prior to the COVID-19 Pandemic and they have been waiting patiently since 2020. They are waiting for YOU!

Help us to help them live safely, comfortably and affordably in their homes in the city that they love!

Volunteer shifts are 9:00am to 1:00pm and 1:00pm to 5:00pm each day.

The health and safety of our older residents and our volunteers is our first priority.

As a result, we are doing things a bit differently this year.

In an effort to protect our older homeowners and our volunteers, the MLK Service Project is a “vaccinated only” event. If your vaccination status is not “Fully Vaccinated” we must decline your participation. We invite you to check back with us in 2023.

Volunteer to help honor our older residents while also honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Volunteers must pre-register electronically. We will not be accepting walk ups.

Sign up at our website MLKServiceproject.com

If you have volunteered with us in the past, please note that we will not have volunteers go to the Solarium. Instead, we will email or text you to let you know your assigned location.

If you are unable to volunteer but would still like to help, please consider making a donation in any amount. You can donate on our website or send it to:

MLK Service Project

Community Center of South Decatur

321 W. Hill St. Ste. 1A

Decatur, GA 30030

The MLK Service Project is a part of the Community Center for South Decatur (CCSD). It is supported through grants and private donations, both financial and in kind. CCSD is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Visit the website MLK Service Project.