DeKalb Commissioners approve contract for North Decatur Road roundabouts

Share

Atlanta, GA — The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners, at its April 12 meeting, approved a contract with SD&C, Inc., for about $627,000 to construct mini roundabouts at the North Decatur Road intersections with Springdale Road and Oakdale Road.

According to the SPLOST project initiation package, the work would include intersection upgrades, widening of narrow lanes, and improvements to the roadway alignment, safety lighting and sight distance.

The roundabouts will be used to calm traffic in along North Decatur Road.

“North Decatur Road, located between Lullwater Road and East Rock Springs road, carries a significant amount of vehicular traffic through neighborhoods where pedestrians are active,” the SPLOST project initiation package states. “This road has a history of excessive speeding. The project limits are from Springdale road and Oakdale Road intersections and is intended to calm traffic and improve operations and safety.”

The design of the project was completed in October 2021. Construction is anticipated to begin this month and will be finished in June 2023.