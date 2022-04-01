DeKalb County makes changes to early voting locations ahead of May 24 primary

Share

By Logan C. Ritchie, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — Early voting locations and hours for the May 24 primary election, drop box locations and changes to polling places across the county have been approved by DeKalb Elections Board.

The Elections Board met on March 25.

But take note: Some changes to voting precincts are temporary, while others are permanent. The location changes are not due to redistricting, said DeKalb Elections Director Keisha Smith. In fact, Smith said there will be no changes due to redistricting.

Elections Board member Susan Motter noted at a special called BRE meeting that temporary changes made in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, construction and “a variety of other reasons” have become permanent.

Voting advocates, like DeKalb resident Liz Throop who spoke during the meeting’s public comment, caution that more voters will be at the polls this year. Throop said this is not the time for DeKalb Elections to allow poll managers to be chosen by political parties, as is proposed in HB 1464 which is making its way through Georgia’s Legislature.

“This year we can expect to see a lot of people after COVID returning to the polls. There are going to be new laws because of SB202 that everyone has to comply with. On top of that, [elections] workers are dealing with a constant attacks on their credibility. It should be a very stressful year. Now is not the time to replace inexperienced workers with political picks,” Throop said.

“It might make sense in the long run for parties to aid in vetting and recruiting workers, but I think a shift to political appointments would be impracticable in 2022,” Throop added.

Other commenters asked DeKalb Elections officials to consider access to MARTA and Marta Mobility when relocating precincts.

Advanced voting for the May 24 election runs May 2-20. The hours for advanced voting will be Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. DeKalb County attorney Shelley Momo said the legal department will review the dates and times particular to May 15, Mother’s Day.

Here are the approved early voting locations:

– Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088

– Bessie Branham Recreation Center, 2051 Delano Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30317

– Briarwood Recreation Center, 2235 Briarwood Way NE, Atlanta, GA 30329

– Browns Mill Recreation Center, 5101 Browns Mill Road, Stonecrest, GA 30329

– County Line-Ellenwood Library, 4331 River Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294

– DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections, 4380 Memorial Dr # 300, Decatur, GA 30032

– Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338

– Emory University, 1599 Clifton Road, Atlanta, GA

– New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road, Stonecrest, GA 30038

– North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA 30341

– Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library, 5234 LaVista Road, Tucker, GA 30084

– Wesley Chapel Branch Library, 2861 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30034

– The Gallery at South DeKalb, 2801 Candler Road, Decatur, GA 30034

“Voting with an absentee ballot is an easy and secure way to vote,” said Keisha Smith, executive director of DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections. “It’s important for all voters to familiarize themselves with important dates and deadlines if they plan on voting absentee this year.”

To cast an absentee ballot, voters are required to complete the application form here by May 13. The application for the May 24 election must be emailed, faxed or received by mail with valid ID. Voters can check the status of their application and ballot at Georgia Secretary of State’s site, www.MyVoterPage.com.

A ballot will arrive in the mail. Completed ballots may be returned by mail or via drop box. The deadline to return an absentee ballot is 7 p.m. on May 24.

Here are the approved drop box locations:

– Briarwood Recreation Center, 2235 Briarwood Way NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319

– Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338

– DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections, 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur, GA 30032

– New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road, Stonecrest, GA 30038

– The Gallery at South DeKalb, 2801 Candler Road, Decatur, GA 30034

– Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library, 5234 LaVista Road, Tucker, GA 30084

DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections staff has been working to confirm locations based on availability, size and other logistics, said Smith.

DeKalb Elections is planning to alert voters of precinct changes using postcards, which are generated by the Georgia Secretary of State office. Voters can currently find changes on the DeKalb Elections website.

