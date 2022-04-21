Type to search

DeKalb Police arrest suspect in shooting of 11-year-old boy at Golden Glide Skating Rink

Crime and public safety Decatur

Zoe Seiler Apr 21, 2022
A DeKalb County Police vehicle. Photo by Dean Hesse.
This story has been updated. 

Greater Decatur, GA — A 13-year-old suspect was arrested on Thursday, April 21 around 8 a.m. in the shooting of D’Mari Johnson at Golden Glide Skating Rink, DeKalb Police Chief Mirtha V. Ramos announced during a press conference.

The suspect was taken into custody and is being interviewed. Police have not released the suspect’s name at this time.

“At this time, we don’t know a motive. We don’t have any further information, but we do have the suspect in custody,” Ramos said. “While I’d like to say it is a great day, I’m actually saddened by the fact that we have an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old whose lives and their families will never be the same.”

During a press conference Thursday morning, Ramos said it took the department several days to identify a suspect and solidify the case to get an arrest warrant.

The police department announced on Tuesday, April 19, that they had identified a suspect in the shooting.

On April 9, DeKalb Police responded to a report of a person shot around 11 p.m. at the Golden Glide Skating Rink, located at 2750 Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur, according to a press release. Johnson, 11, suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital.

According to 11Alive, Johnson has been in a medically induced coma since the shooting.

Johnson was running out of the skating rink when he was shot in the back of the head. A video shared by his family on social media depicted a crowd of people, including several minors, running through the parking lot and seven shots could be heard, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

