Early voting for May 24 election begins May 2

By Logan C. Ritchie, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — Advanced voting in DeKalb County for the May 24 election runs May 2-20. The hours for advanced voting will be Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Voters age 75 and older, or those with a physical disability, should go to the front of the line and ask a poll worker for assistance.

Early voting locations are:

– Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088

– Bessie Branham Recreation Center, 2051 Delano Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30317

– Briarwood Recreation Center, 2235 Briarwood Way NE, Atlanta, GA 30329

– Browns Mill Recreation Center, 5101 Browns Mill Road, Stonecrest, GA 30329

– County Line-Ellenwood Library, 4331 River Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294

– DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections, 4380 Memorial Dr # 300, Decatur, GA 30032

– Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338

– Emory University, 1599 Clifton Road, Atlanta, GA

– New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road, Stonecrest, GA 30038

– North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA 30341

– The Gallery at South DeKalb, 2801 Candler Road, Decatur, GA 30034

– Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library, 5234 LaVista Road, Tucker, GA 30084

– Wesley Chapel Branch Library, 2861 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30034

“Voting with an absentee ballot is an easy and secure way to vote,” said Keisha Smith, executive director of DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections. “It’s important for all voters to familiarize themselves with important dates and deadlines if they plan on voting absentee this year.”

To cast an absentee ballot, voters are required to complete the application form here by May 13. The application for the May 24 election must be emailed, faxed or received by mail with valid ID. Voters can check the status of their application and ballot at Georgia Secretary of State’s site, www.MyVoterPage.com.

A ballot will arrive in the mail. Completed ballots may be returned by mail or via drop box. The deadline to return an absentee ballot is 7 p.m. on May 24.

Drop Box locations:

– Briarwood Recreation Center, 2235 Briarwood Way NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319

– Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338

– DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections, 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur, GA 30032

– New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road, Stonecrest, GA 30038

– The Gallery at South DeKalb, 2801 Candler Road, Decatur, GA 30034

– Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library, 5234 LaVista Road, Tucker, GA 30084

DeKalb Elections is planning to alert voters of precinct changes using postcards, which are generated by the Georgia Secretary of State office. Voters can currently find changes on the DeKalb Elections website.

