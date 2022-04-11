Easter events happening this week: egg hunts, Easter dinner, sunrise service

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Various Easter events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including a variety of egg hunts, dinner at The Iberian Pig and a sunrise service at Stone Mountain Park. Here’s what’s happening this week:

Kids Martial Arts Egg Hunt

Capoeira Maculele Decatur is hosting an Easter egg hunt on Thursday, April 14, at 5:15 p.m. at the martial arts studio,133 Sycamore Street. Capoeira Maculele Decatur will hide tons of eggs around the academy and fill them with treats, prizes, discount coupons, free uniforms and more.

City of Tucker Egg Hunt

The Tucker Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16, at 9 a.m. at Fitzgerald Field, 4877 Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker. Kids can enjoy a fun day hunting for eggs and take a photo with the Easter bunny.

Mason Mill Park Easter Egg Hunt

Bridgepoint Church at Toco Hills is hosting an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Mason Mill Park, 1340 McConnell Drive. The event is free and open to the community. Registration is suggested due to the limited number of eggs. The church will have three fields, one for toddlers up to 2 years old, then a field for ages 2-5, and another for 6-10. These fields will be starting at the same time. The church will have multiple egg hunts.

Easter Sunrise Service

The Stone Mountain Sunrise Association will host two interdenominational Easter services at the top of Stone Mountain and at the base of the mountain on the Memorial Lawn on Sunday, April 17. The park gates will open at 3 a.m., the Summit Skyride will open at 4 a.m. and the services will start at 7 a.m. Vehicle entry to the park is $20 for a one-day permit or $40 for an annual permit. Church vans and buses enter free. Skyride fees are $15 for round-trip and $12 for one-way. There are no fees for the walk-up trail to the top of the mountain.

Resurrection Brunch

Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church will host a resurrection brunch at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 17, outside in its amphitheater. Brunch will be served in between the church’s sunrise Easter service and 11 a.m. worship service. Easter crafts will be available for kids and coffee will be provided for adults.

Easter Sunday at The Iberian Pig

Celebrate Easter at The Iberian Pig on April 17 from noon to 9 p.m. The restaurant will be open for dine in service. Enjoy some favorites along with the follow specials available for dine-in only: torrijas with strawberry, vanilla and spice; tortilla with asparagus, spring pea, chorizo and aioli; hanger steak with a poached egg, sourdough, asparagus and pimenton hollandaise; and huevos piperade with baked eggs, onion, bell pepper, tomato and chickpeas. Beverage specials will include $20 sangria liters.

Easter Parade of Antique Automobiles

The Peach State Cadillac and LaSalle Club will host the 22nd annual Easter parade on Sunday, April 17, at 2:30 p.m. Cars will meet behind the Avondale Estates City Hall and be led through the residential neighborhood by the Avondale Estates Police Department. At the end of the parade, light refreshments will be offered. Area residents will be invited to join the clubs for a closer look at the cars behind Dewey Brown Plaza.

