Eligio Bishop arrested in Greater Decatur, accused of false imprisonment and sexual assault

Greater Decatur, GA — DeKalb County Police on April 13 arrested Eligio Bishop at a residence in greater Decatur.

Numerous posts on social media accuse Bishop of being a notorious cult leader and his booking photo matches other photos in articles about him. However, DeKalb Police so far have not commented on the case or said whether the person they arrested is the same man.

Police received a complaint on March 30.

“The Special Victims Unit began an investigation into allegations concerning Mr. Bishop,” a spokesperson for the Police Department said. “On April 13, 2022, at approximately 6:00 pm, the investigation led the police department and detectives to execute search and arrest warrants for Mr. Bishop and the location, [on] Arbor Chase, Decatur, GA. As a result of the investigation, Mr. Bishop was arrested and lodged in the DeKalb County Jail on charges of Rape, False Imprisonment and Prohibition on Nude or Sexually Explicit Electronic Transmissions. There is no additional information at this time.”

According to jail records, Bishop is accused of sexually explicit electronic transmissions, rape, and false imprisonment.

The New York Post reported that a man of the same name is the head of a polygamist cult called Carbon Nation. To read the full story, click here.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

