Georgia will switch from daily to weekly COVID-19 reports

Atlanta, GA — The Georgia Department of Public Health on April 14 announced that the state will no longer provide daily reports about COVID-19 cases and will instead provide these numbers once a week.

The news comes as COVID-19 cases have reached historic lows since the start of the pandemic in 2020. The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports, “The number of Georgians being admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 has fallen to the lowest point since the earliest days of the pandemic. And so far, the sharp rise of BA.2, a subvariant of omicron, is not leading to an uptick in severe cases, according to a state health official who provided an update on the pandemic at a Georgia Department of Public Health board meeting Tuesday.”

Here’s the full announcement from the state Health Department:

Atlanta – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is transitioning from daily to weekly COVID-19 data reporting. Case counts and vaccination updates will be published on the DPH website every Wednesday beginning April 20. The last daily updates to the Daily Status Report and the vaccine dashboard will be April 15. Weekly intervals provide a more complete picture than day to day changes or data fluctuations when determining areas of concern or COVID’s trajectory in the state. Given the number of at-home COVID tests that do not get reported, there is a now a greater focus on other indicators such as hospital admissions, hospital occupancy, and overall vaccination rates when assessing the community impact of COVID-19. Additional data that are reported weekly (e.g., County Indicator Report, Breakthrough Case Report, School-Aged Surveillance Report, etc.) will continue to be published on their current publication days. “We believe weekly COVID reporting will continue to support a sustainable response in Georgia while informing decision-making around transmission and infection rates,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. “DPH epidemiologists and the data team have worked tirelessly for more than two years to provide this information to the public. We are extremely grateful for their work and dedication.” Additionally, per new CDC guidance, only positive and negative PCR test results and positive antigen tests are required to be reported. Facilities no longer need to report negative results from antigen or rapid tests, and they no longer need to report any positive or negative results for antibody tests. Home tests also are not reportable. Due to this reporting requirement change and the change in data received by DPH, the following columns will be removed from the COVID-19 Testing table: – PCR/Molecular Reported Today – Total Antigen – Total Antibody (Serology) Changes have also been made to the downloadable data files, see The Latest: What’s New with this Report for additional information. For updates on COVID-19, follow @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Twitter and @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Facebook.

