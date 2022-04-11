Leaf blower bill doesn’t pass in the Georgia General Assembly

“It’s more than just the leaf blowers, but we do understand the consternation caused by leaf blowers and other lawn equipment. The team will start meeting, and they’re going to pull together a steering committee,” City Manager Andrea Arnold previously said.

City staff and the steering committee will look at other updates that could include looking at other lawn equipment, addressing noise from large generators and looking at outdoor music, among other things. She added that the process will be similar to what the city did regarding rental scooters.

Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett was also following House Bill 496, which would have allowed permits to be issued to drivers, so they can operate a vehicle or move along the state’s public roads even if their weight, width, length or height exceeds the maximum that’s allowed by law. HB 496 also was not voted on by the House of Representatives.

Permits, however, cannot be issued if the vehicle would threaten to unduly damage a road.

South Candler Road, College Avenue and parts of Commerce Drive are state roads, so allowing larger vehicles to drive on them would cause more wear and tear, and bigger trucks would end up driving in some residential areas of the city, Garrett said.

The General Assembly did pass HB 923, which sets a cap on the per diem allowance that development authority directors receive.

The bill addresses two issues that development authorities across the state face, bill sponsor Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver (D-Decatur) previously said. The government affairs committee has had an in-depth discussion over the last two years about the extent to which development authorities operate positively and independently for economic development.

“But in my district, and in many districts across Georgia, there are issues of conflict among the development authorities and there are other issues of certain management. They are not governed by anybody. They are truly independent entities,” Oliver said.

Other bills that passed this session include:

– A bill expanding the number of paid state holidays observed by Georgia employees from 12 to 13 to add Juneteenth as a paid holiday.

– A bill requiring high school juniors and seniors to take a financial literacy course beginning in the 2024-2025 school year.

– Masks and COVID-19 vaccines were also a topic of discussion during the session, with Gov. Brian Kemp introducing the “Unmask Georgia Students Act” with Sen. Clint Dixon (SD-45). That bill passed the legislature at the end of March. The General Assembly also passed legislation that prohibits the state and local governments from mandating COVID-19 vaccine passports.

“No agency shall require proof of COVID-19 vaccination of any person as a condition of providing any service or access to any facility, issuing any license, permit, or other type of authorization, or performing any duty of such agency,” the bill states.

It also prohibits agencies from requiring an individual or private entity to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of providing services or access to a facility. The bill will be in effect until June 30, 2023.

