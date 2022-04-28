Local elected officials put political pressure on DeKalb School Board members over superintendent firing

Share

By Sara Amis, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — Elected officials in DeKalb County are turning up the heat on the DeKalb School Board over its recent decision to fire Superintendent Cheryl Watson Harris.

Watson-Harris, who was hired by the Board of Education in 2019, is the seventh DeKalb County School District superintendent in twelve years.

Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson on April 28 formally rescinded her endorsement of DeKalb County School Board member Diijon DaCosta today.

Dacosta is running for reelection in the District 6 Board of Education election. He is currently the Vice Chair of the board and voted to support the firing of former superintendent Cheryl Watson Harris during an April 26 meeting. Reporting by Decaturish found that the April 26 meeting may have been illegal due to a lack of public notice.

“The children are paramount. Parents and prospective residents must feel confident in our educational system,” Davis Johnson said.

Decosta declined to attend an April 28 forum for the District 6 race hosted by Decaturish.com. One of his opponents, Venola Mason, rearranged her work schedule to attend.

At his State of the County address April 27, DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond compared the current situation to the turmoil faced by DCSD in 2013, which led to several school board members being ousted and Thurmond becoming the interim superintendent.

“We almost lost the DeKalb County School District because of what grown folks are doing on the school board,” Thurmond said. “Enough.”

State Sen. Elena Parent wrote an open letter to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and state Superintendent of Schools Richard Woods, criticizing recent actions of the DeKalb Board of Education and asking for further investigation.

State Sen. Emanuel Jones has discussed the possibility of reconfiguring the board to foster collaboration rather than competition.

Other local elected officials have also expressed concern and sometimes vocal criticism of the DeKalb County School Board. Doraville City Council member Stephe Koontz announced that she had asked the school board member who represents District 1, Anna Hill, to resign because of her part in recent school board actions.

“I feel any of the current DeKalb County School Board members who don’t see the chaos they have created by scapegoating the superintendent need to step down and move out of the way as this dysfunction is resolved,” said Koontz.

Commissioner Ted Terry released a statement saying, “I was shocked and saddened by the news that DeKalb County Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris was unceremoniously terminated.”

Terry called the DeKalb County School District “central to our county” and called for a countywide summit on the future of education in DeKalb.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.