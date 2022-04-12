MARTA increasing police presence in response to New York subway shooting

Share

Atlanta, GA — Following reports of a shooting at a subway station in New York City, MARTA Police has placed additional officers, K-9 units and special operations teams on trains and in train stations across metro Atlanta, although there are no credible threats against MARTA.

“MARTA sends our condolences to fellow transit agency MTA and the people impacted by the horrific act of violence on the subway system in Brooklyn,” the agency said in a statement. “Public transit is essential to millions of people in New York City and around the country and this attack is a devastating violation of the everyday spaces we all inhabit.”

MARTA Police is in contact with its law enforcement and transit agency partners and will continue to monitor the situation.

If anyone feels unsafe or sees something suspicious, contact an officer or download the new See&Say app to report concerns.

