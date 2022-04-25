May 24 ballot includes special election questions for city of Atlanta residents in DeKalb County

Share

By Logan C. Ritchie, contributor

Atlanta, GA — City of Atlanta residents who live in DeKalb County will vote on three TSPLOST (Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales and Use Tax) and bond questions on the May 24 ballot.

Q: 1 “Shall an additional 0.4 percent sales and use tax be collected in the City of Atlanta for a period of time not to exceed 5 years for the purpose of transportation improvements and congestion reduction?”

TSPLOST is a sales tax used to fund capital projects including roads, bridges, sidewalks and bike paths. This 0.4% increase in sales tax was approved by voters in 2015 and expired in March 2022. If this referendum passes, the city of Atlanta stands to gain $300 million in taxes to address transportation issues including repaving streets, adding new sidewalks, repairing broken sidewalks and adding bike or micro-mobility lanes.

Q: 2 General Obligation Public Improvement Bond Referendum for Roads, Sidewalks, Pathways, Trails and Related Transportation, Park and Playground Improvements

General obligation bonds are long-term borrowing tools. This infrastructure bond would not exceed $193 million to help finance projects in the city of Atlanta, including:

– $196.5 million for sidewalks and trails

– $108 million for safe streets projects and protected bike lane projects

– $40 million for bridges and bridge matching funds to secure Federal Infrastructure Bill Funds

– $32 million for street repairs

– $10 million for traffic and pedestrian signals

Q: 3 General Obligation Public Improvement Bond Referendum for Public Safety, Parks and Recreational Facilities

This question is about another general obligation bond, not to exceed $213 million, to help finance parks and emergency services projects in the city of Atlanta, including:

– $69.3 million for police and fire station facilities and renovations

– $15 million for the 911 Call Center

– $8 million for the Center for Diversion and Services

– $36 million in local projects to be decided by the city council

– $72.8 million for recreation centers and pools

– $64.6 million for park improvements

– $15 million for the arts

– $9 million for parks and recreation maintenance facilities and greenhouse renovation

