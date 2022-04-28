UPDATE: Notice for DeKalb School Board sent to newspaper, but was ‘not requested to be published’

Share

This story has been updated.

By Sara Amis, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County Board of Education’s April 26 meeting did not appear to comply with sections of the Georgia Open Meetings Act regarding public notice. The DeKalb County School Board fired Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris at that meeting.

If the meeting was not properly noticed, the school board’s action would be invalid and the board would have to vote again to fire Watson-Harris if the firing were challenged in court. But a local newspaper publisher said the paper did receive a notice of the meeting, but didn’t publish it. The paper received the notice 24 hours prior, the minimum amount of notice legally required by Georgia law, but one school board member said the meeting had been planned since at least April 14.

The legal implications of the paper receiving the notice and not publishing it weren’t immediately clear.

The Georgia Open Meetings Act states that any public agency, including school boards, must notify the public of any called meeting at least 24 hours in advance. Notice must specifically include the publication which functions as the county’s official legal organ. DeKalb County School Board members Allyson Gevertz and Marshall Orson said they believe it is The Champion newspaper. A review of public records shows that the district has run other notices in The Champion. After this article was published, a district spokesperson confirmed the Champion is the county’s legal organ.

John Hewitt, Chief Operating Office at the Champion, initially told Decaturish no notice of the April 26 meeting was given to that paper.

“Based on searches we’ve done, we do not see a notice submitted for this meeting,” Hewitt said.

Georgia Code 50-14-1, section (d)2 says, “For any meeting, other than a regularly scheduled meeting of the agency for which notice has already been provided pursuant to this chapter, written or oral notice shall be given at least 24 hours in advance of the meeting to the legal organ in which notices of sheriffs sales are published in the county where regular meetings are held.”

After this article was published, Hewitt said he was able to track down a legal notice.

“After delving further into this, I’ve found out that we did indeed receive notification of the meeting and it was 24 hours prior,” Hewitt said.

But it didn’t run in the paper, Hewitt said. When asked why, Hewitt said, “It was not requested to be published.”

“We don’t publish a notice and charge for it without it being requested,” he said. “Also, there’s the fact that we are weekly newspaper published each Thursday. The notice was sent on a Monday for a Tuesday meeting.”

However, the meeting has been in the works since at least April 14, according to DeKalb County School Board member Gevertz.

In a Facebook post she worte, “On April 14th, we were notified of a called meeting to be held on April 26th.”

Decaturish has filed an open records request for the copy of the legal notice sent to The Champion.

Board policy states that their meetings are subject to the open meetings laws of the State of Georgia.

State Senator Elena Parent sent a letter to State Superintendent Richard Woods stating her concerns including the possibility of violation of the Open Meetings Act earlier this week. Woods forwarded that letter to the Attorney General.

Meghan Frick, Communications Director at the Georgia Department of Education, said “based on a review of Senator Parent’s letter, [the Attorney General’s office] did not identify any violations of the Open Meetings Act. However, we feel there is other publicly available information about the DeKalb Board of Education’s April 26 called meeting that should also be reviewed in order to make that determination. We have provided that information to the AG’s office and requested their review.”

The school board chair and the district’s spokesperson didn’t immediately return a message asking for evidence that the notice of the April 26 was legally posted.

Melissa Manrow, President of the League of Women Voters of DeKalb County, was also critical of the circumstances leading up to the April 26 meeting. She said that there was no “act of God or extreme event” requiring rapid action by the DeKalb County School Board.

“The employment or firing of the school superintendent are matters of great public interest,” Manrow said. “The short-notice change of the meeting time, which prevented two board members from attending, along with the agenda change, do not signal good intentions or reasonable actions on the part of the board members voting to remove the superintendent. The ultimate cost of this activity is paid by the children who attend DeKalb County Schools, along with the taxpayers of DeKalb County, and neither group deserves it.”

