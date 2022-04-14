North Decatur Road, Emory roundabout to be under construction until April 29

Share

Atlanta, GA — Construction of the roundabouts on North Decatur Road and the Emory roundabout will begin on April 14 to facilitate crosswalk repairs.

The work is scheduled to be completed by April 29, according to a press release.

Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure, advising drivers of construction work and of local traffic restrictions.

Questions regarding this construction should be addressed to Peggy Allen, associate director of DeKalb County Roads and Drainage, at 404-297-3840.

