Pet owners seek out CBD oils, tinctures and biscuits

By Logan C. Ritchie, contributor

Decatur, Ga. — CBD is not FDA-approved for animals, so veterinarians are not legally permitted to prescribe the use of products containing CBD, or cannabidiol, a compound found in cannabis and hemp. But pet owners swear by the stuff.

It takes the edge off, said one dog mom in greater Decatur.

“Whenever there’s a thunderstorm approaching or a day where my neighbors might set off fireworks, I always make sure to give Chloe a special treat about 20 minutes ahead of time,” said Maggie Atwood, who owns a Chihuahua mix. “The great part about CBD is that you can give them additional doses later on in the day if they need it, which you can’t really do with other calming-type options that you’d find in a pet store.”

CBD is an option for an animal’s anxiety as well as pain, studies show. A 2020 study out of Colorado State University showed that dogs with osteoarthritis benefit from the use CBD-rich hemp oil. Although the study was small, 94% of dogs who participated in the study demonstrated improved pain support.

Research on dogs is more prevalent than on cats. There’s a joke in there, somewhere. A 2021 study on companion animals suffering from anxiety, pain and inflammation from the Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, says CBD is well-tolerated by dogs.

“Upon oral supplementation of CBD, elevation in liver enzymes was observed for both dogs and cats, and pharmacokinetics of CBD are different in the two species. There is a significant gap in the literature on the therapeutic use of CBD in cats, with no feline data on anxiety, pain, and inflammation management,” according to the study.

Sold at small grocers, like Nuts and Berries, pet owners can find locally made CBD products for their cats and dogs.

Georgia Hemp Company, 1524-B Church Street, Decatur, GA, 30030, sells both human and pet products. A popular one is the pumpkin flavored pup treats: gluten-free biscuits made with 4 mg of hemp sourced from Colorado. Georgia Hemp Company also makes pet chews containing 5 mg of hemp-derived CBD, and hemp oil extract mixed with salmon oil that can be added to pet food. The company has two other locations in Woodstock and Sandy Springs.

Georgia Craft CBD is a family-run company that sells handcrafted, preservative-free vegan products. For pets, the company sells two products. Calming Pet Drops are oral drops containing 350 mg of CBD and MCT coconut oil, known to be high in fat and easily digested. First Response Pet Spray is a topical first aid spray containing 300 mg CBD, coconut oil, grapeseed oil, camellia, colloidal silver, pomegranate oil and essential oils.

Coastal Green Wellness, 201 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur, GA, 30030, carries a tincture for both cats and dogs. The liquid comes with a dropper and instructions on how to dose animals from under 15 lbs. up to 60 lbs. Coastal Green also sells dog treats in two flavors, salmon and sweet potato.

CBD and THC are two different substances, so pet owners should read labels carefully. CBD for pets should not contain THC, tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive compound found in marijuana that can result in weed toxicity.

The Village Vets, a 24-hour emergency veterinary office with multiple Atlanta-area locations, published a blog post about potential harm THC can do to dogs if dosed improperly. If a pet is reacting poorly to CBD, take them to the vet immediately. Signs of a problem include vomiting, seizure, low heart rate or loss of coordination.

