(PHOTOS) 2022 Amplify Decatur Music Festival

By Sara Amis and Dean Hesse

Decatur, GA — Amplify Music Festival, held on April 23 this year, got going a little early on Friday night with music at the gazebo, Brick Store Pub, Leon’s Full Service, Mellow Mushroom, Waller’s Coffee Shop, and Eddie’s Attic.

By Saturday afternoon, the square started to fill up with blankets on the ground, camp chairs, and scampering children.

The lineup on the main stage included Mike Killeen Band, S.G. Goodman, The War and Treaty, Son Volt, Ben Harper, and Old Crow Medicine Show.

Proceeds from the festival will go to Decatur Cooperative Ministry, a nonprofit focused on preventing and alleviating homelessness in Decatur and DeKalb County.

