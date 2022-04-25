(PHOTOS) 2022 Amplify Decatur Music Festival

By Sara Amis and Dean Hesse
Decatur, GA — Amplify Music Festival, held on April 23 this year, got going a little early on Friday night with music at the gazebo, Brick Store Pub, Leon’s Full Service, Mellow Mushroom, Waller’s Coffee Shop, and Eddie’s Attic.
By Saturday afternoon, the square started to fill up with blankets on the ground, camp chairs, and scampering children.
The lineup on the main stage included Mike Killeen Band, S.G. Goodman, The War and Treaty, Son Volt, Ben Harper, and Old Crow Medicine Show.
Proceeds from the festival will go to Decatur Cooperative Ministry, a nonprofit focused on preventing and alleviating homelessness in Decatur and DeKalb County.
Jessica Killeen and her son Henry, 5, listens to her husband and Henry’s dad perform with the Mike Killeen Band during the 3-day Amplify Decatur Music Festival main event on the downtown Decatur Square, Saturday, April 23, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Singer-songwriter S.G. Goodman performs during the 3-day Amplify Decatur Music Festival main event on the downtown Decatur Square, Saturday, April 23, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rebecca Norman dances with her daughter Abigail during the 3-day Amplify Decatur Music Festival main event on the downtown Decatur Square, Saturday, April 23, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Dana Payne dances during the 3-day Amplify Decatur Music Festival main event on the downtown Decatur Square, Saturday, April 23, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Southern soul, gospel, country, and rock ‘n’ roll group The War and Treaty’s Michael Trotter, Jr. and Tanya Blount-Trotter perform during the 3-day Amplify Decatur Music Festival main event on the downtown Decatur Square, Saturday, April 23, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Southern soul, gospel, country, and rock ‘n’ roll group The War and Treaty’s Tanya Blount-Trotter performs during the 3-day Amplify Decatur Music Festival main event on the downtown Decatur Square, Saturday, April 23, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Audience members reacts to sounds of The War and Treaty during the 3-day Amplify Decatur Music Festival main event on the downtown Decatur Square, Saturday, April 23, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Alt-country and Americana band Son Volt performs during the 3-day Amplify Decatur Music Festival main event on the downtown Decatur Square, Saturday, April 23, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ben Harper fan Lisa Hartmann holds a sign as she waits for the multi-Grammy-Award winning artist to take the stage during the 3-day Amplify Decatur Music Festival main event on the downtown Decatur Square, Saturday, April 23, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
This year’s headliner, multi-Grammy-Award winning guitarist and songwriter Ben Harper acknowledges the audience’s applause as he takes the stage during the 3-day Amplify Decatur Music Festival main event on the downtown Decatur Square, Saturday, April 23, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
This year’s headliner, multi-Grammy-Award winning guitarist and songwriter Ben Harper performs during the 3-day Amplify Decatur Music Festival main event on the downtown Decatur Square, Saturday, April 23, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rachel and Rob Evers with daughter Amelia and Max and Emma Falcon listen to the music during the 3-day Amplify Decatur Music Festival main event on the downtown Decatur Square, Saturday, April 23, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Raymond Starrett and Heather Bailey dance during the 3-day Amplify Decatur Music Festival main event on the downtown Decatur Square, Saturday, April 23, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People filled the downtown Decatur Square during the 3-day Amplify Decatur Music Festival main event, Saturday, April 23, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rob Hancharick lifts his daughter Aida, 6, in the air during the 3-day Amplify Decatur Music Festival main event on the downtown Decatur Square, Saturday, April 23, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur Cooperative Ministry Board Member Patrick Freeman stands at their information booth during the 3-day Amplify Decatur Music Festival main event on the downtown Decatur Square, Saturday, April 23, 2022. All proceeds from the festival benefit Decatur Cooperative Ministry, whose mission is to help families facing homelessness settle into safe, stable homes and build healthy lives filled with peace, hope, and opportunity. Photo by Dean Hesse.
