(PHOTOS) Avondale Estates Easter Parade

Avondale Estates, GA — After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the 22nd annual Easter Parade of Antique Cars returned to Avondale Estates on Sunday, April 17. The parade was hosted by the Peach State Cadillac and LaSalle Club and is an Easter Sunday tradition.

