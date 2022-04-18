(PHOTOS) Avondale Estates Easter Parade

Avondale Estates, GA — After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the 22nd annual Easter Parade of Antique Cars returned to Avondale Estates on Sunday, April 17. The parade was hosted by the Peach State Cadillac and LaSalle Club and is an Easter Sunday tradition.
Jim Keller polishes his 1915 Ford Model T before the start of the 22nd annual Easter Parade of Antique Cars in Avondale Estates on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Willy Houston, on right, helps owner Chris Christopherson put a shine on his Packard before the 22nd annual Easter Parade of Antique Cars in Avondale Estates on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jack Wilkes checks out a 1956 Cadillac’s taillights before the start of the 22nd annual Easter Parade of Antique Cars in Avondale Estates on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The croquet playing Croquetians rode together in a Cadillac during the 22nd annual Easter Parade of Antique Cars in Avondale Estates on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
U.S. Air Force Veteran Bob Boyd, with his grandson Alexander Boyd at the wheel, rode up front in the “Grady Bunch” camper during the 22nd annual Easter Parade of Antique Cars in Avondale Estates on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Stacey Reynolds sits in a Model A Ford at the staging area behind city hall before the start of the 22nd annual Easter Parade of Antique Cars in Avondale Estates on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Vehicles stage at city hall before the start of the 22nd annual Easter Parade of Antique Cars in Avondale Estates on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mark Anthony stands with his 1954 Cadillac Series 62 before the start of the 22nd annual Easter Parade of Antique Cars in Avondale Estates on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lacey and Nancy Cornish ride in a 1962 MGA during the 22nd annual Easter Parade of Antique Cars in Avondale Estates on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Charles Solomon waves from Mark Anthony’s 1954 Cadillac during the 22nd annual Easter Parade of Antique Cars in Avondale Estates on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sisters Josie, 10, and Nora Holt, 8, stand on opposite sides of Clarendon Avenue to watch and catch candy during the 22nd annual Easter Parade of Antique Cars in Avondale Estates on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Elliot, Julian, Max and Archer pick up candy thrown from cars during the 22nd annual Easter Parade of Antique Cars in Avondale Estates on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The 22nd annual Easter Parade of Antique Cars motors through Avondale Estates on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Susie and Dave Deiters react as the 22nd annual Easter Parade of Antique Cars passes their house in Avondale Estates on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
