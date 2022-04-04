(PHOTOS) Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson hosts voter registration rally and vaccination clinic

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — On Friday, April 1, DeKalb County District 5 Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson hosted a voter registration rally and vaccination clinic at the DeKalb County Voter Registration & Elections Office at 4380 Memorial Drive in greater Decatur. Partners for the event included the “Divine Nine,” a collaborative council composed of historically African American fraternities and sororities, 100 Black Men of DeKalb County, NAACP, DeKalb County Branch, the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, the Peoples’ Agenda and the DeKalb County Board of Health. People getting vaccinated received $100 gift cards.

