(PHOTOS) Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson hosts voter registration rally and vaccination clinic

By Dean Hesse, contributor
DeKalb County, GA — On Friday, April 1, DeKalb County District 5 Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson hosted a voter registration rally and vaccination clinic at the DeKalb County Voter Registration & Elections Office at 4380 Memorial Drive in greater Decatur. Partners for the event included the “Divine Nine,” a collaborative council composed of historically African American fraternities and sororities, 100 Black Men of DeKalb County, NAACP, DeKalb County Branch, the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, the Peoples’ Agenda and the DeKalb County Board of Health. People getting vaccinated received $100 gift cards.
DeKalb County District 5 Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson speaks during a voter registration rally and vaccination clinic she hosted at the DeKalb County Voter Registration & Elections Office in greater Decatur on Friday, April 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Board of Elections Vice Chair and former DeKalb County Commissioner Nancy Jester speaks during a voter registration rally and vaccination clinic hosted by DeKalb County District 5 Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson at the DeKalb County Voter Registration & Elections Office in greater Decatur on Friday, April 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Anessa Burton sits under her umbrella after receiving a COVID-19 booster during a voter registration rally and vaccination clinic hosted by DeKalb County District 5 Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson at the DeKalb County Voter Registration & Elections Office in greater Decatur on Friday, April 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta member Shirley Ward Brown attends the voter registration rally and vaccination clinic hosted by DeKalb County District 5 Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson at the DeKalb County Voter Registration & Elections Office in greater Decatur on Friday, April 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County District 5 Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson, on right, laughs at the commentary of emcee Sasha The Diva during a voter registration rally and vaccination clinic Davis Johnson hosted at the DeKalb County Voter Registration & Elections Office in greater Decatur on Friday, April 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Police Officer B. Canty watches over people waiting in line for COVID-19 vaccinations during a voter registration rally and vaccination clinic hosted by DeKalb County District 5 Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson at the DeKalb County Voter Registration & Elections Office in greater Decatur on Friday, April 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mercedes Cannon works the DeKalb County Voter Registration & Elections table during a voter registration rally and vaccination clinic hosted by DeKalb County District 5 Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson at the DeKalb County Voter Registration & Elections Office in greater Decatur on Friday, April 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kenny Ray holds a vote sign during a voter registration rally and vaccination clinic hosted by DeKalb County District 5 Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson at the DeKalb County Voter Registration & Elections Office in greater Decatur on Friday, April 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 709 State Legislative Lobbyist Chandra K. Williams speaks during a voter registration rally and vaccination clinic hosted by DeKalb County District 5 Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson at the DeKalb County Voter Registration & Elections Office in greater Decatur on Friday, April 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Radio personality Sasha The Diva talks with Mary Plantt while Plantt waits in line for a COVID-19 vaccination during a voter registration rally and vaccination clinic hosted by DeKalb County District 5 Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson at the DeKalb County Voter Registration & Elections Office in greater Decatur on Friday, April 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People were able to apply for absentee ballots and register to vote during a voter registration rally and vaccination clinic hosted by DeKalb County District 5 Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson at the DeKalb County Voter Registration & Elections Office in greater Decatur on Friday, April 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Shadows from people waiting in line for COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters are cast on the pavement during a voter registration rally and vaccination clinic hosted by DeKalb County District 5 Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson at the DeKalb County Voter Registration & Elections Office in greater Decatur on Friday, April 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Board of Health RN Joy Neal administers a COVID-19 vaccination to Thecla Davis, 22, during a voter registration rally and vaccination clinic hosted by DeKalb County District 5 Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson at the DeKalb County Voter Registration & Elections Office in greater Decatur on Friday, April 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Raquel Lett-Anderson dances to music from a DJ during a voter registration rally and vaccination clinic hosted by DeKalb County District 5 Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson at the DeKalb County Voter Registration & Elections Office in greater Decatur on Friday, April 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rhonda Mangum, volunteer coordinator for The Peoples’ Agenda registered voters during a voter registration rally and vaccination clinic hosted by DeKalb County District 5 Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson at the DeKalb County Voter Registration & Elections Office in greater Decatur on Friday, April 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
