(PHOTOS) Decatur Easter Egg Hunt returns

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Decatur, GA — The return of Decatur’s in-person Easter Egg Hunt was a big success despite the chilly weather on Saturday, April 9. There were activities for the family, photos with the Easter Bunny and lots of candy eggs scattered across the First Baptist Church of Decatur lawn. The event was sponsored by Decatur Business Association and local businesses.
Jan Jordan from First Baptist Church of Decatur makes bubbles during Decatur’s Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Easter Bunny high fives city of Decatur Police Sargent Speed during Decatur’s Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Teddy Buzby, 2, greets the Easter Bunny when she arrives at First Baptist Church of Decatur during Decatur’s Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lucas Weil, 4, gets a hug from the Easter Bunny during Decatur’s Easter Egg Hunt at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, Heather Hart with her children Hudson (in rear) and Lily, and Jill Henke with her son Asher, pose for a picture during Decatur’s Easter Egg Hunt at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Vonn Parker, with father Rusty, gets a balloon creation made by J.D. of Arty’s Art Cart during Decatur’s Easter Egg Hunt at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children fill their baskets during Decatur’s Easter Egg Hunt at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children and their families fill the First Baptist Church of Decatur lawn during Decatur’s Easter Egg Hunt at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Friends Trinity Sims and Zariah Moody, both 8, filled their buckets during Decatur’s Easter Egg Hunt at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Four-year-old Milo Polen is surrounded by bubbles and candy eggs during Decatur’s Easter Egg Hunt at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Penelope Atchison, 6, with her father Billy, wore her bunny ears to Decatur’s Easter Egg Hunt at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children and their families are lined up and ready to go during Decatur’s Easter Egg Hunt at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children run for the candy eggs during Decatur’s Easter Egg Hunt at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children fill their baskets during Decatur’s Easter Egg Hunt at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.