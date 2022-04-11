(PHOTOS) Decatur Easter Egg Hunt returns

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — The return of Decatur’s in-person Easter Egg Hunt was a big success despite the chilly weather on Saturday, April 9. There were activities for the family, photos with the Easter Bunny and lots of candy eggs scattered across the First Baptist Church of Decatur lawn. The event was sponsored by Decatur Business Association and local businesses.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.