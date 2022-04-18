(PHOTOS) Decatur Housing Authority STAR Afterschool Program holds Easter Egg hunt

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Decatur, GA — The Decatur Housing Authority STAR Afterschool Program held its annual “Say No To Drugs” egg hunt at Ebster Park in the city of Decatur on Friday, April 15. Members of the Decatur Prevention initiative (DPI) Youth Action Team and Decatur High Career Academy helped with the egg hunt.
A child smiles as she waits for the start of her age group during STAR Afterschool Program’s annual “Say No To Drugs” egg hunt at Ebster Park in the city of Decatur on Friday, April 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
City of Decatur Police Lieutenant Tim Karolyi greets children as they arrive for STAR Afterschool Program’s annual “Say No To Drugs” egg hunt at Ebster Park on Friday, April 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children pose for a photo while they wait for the start of STAR Afterschool Program’s annual “Say No To Drugs” egg hunt at Ebster Park in the city of Decatur on Friday, April 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Seven-year-old Safiya shows the bag she used to put her eggs in during STAR Afterschool Program’s annual “Say No To Drugs” egg hunt at Ebster Park in the city of Decatur on Friday, April 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
High schoolers from the Decatur Prevention Initiative (DPI) Youth Action Team helped out during STAR Afterschool Program’s annual “Say No To Drugs” egg hunt at Ebster Park in the city of Decatur on Friday, April 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children head for the eggs during STAR Afterschool Program’s annual “Say No To Drugs” egg hunt at Ebster Park in the city of Decatur on Friday, April 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Corey Bivens, resident services coordinator for Decatur Housing Authority gives instructions before the start of STAR Afterschool Program’s annual “Say No To Drugs” egg hunt at Ebster Park in the city of Decatur on Friday, April 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children head for the eggs during STAR Afterschool Program’s annual “Say No To Drugs” egg hunt at Ebster Park in the city of Decatur on Friday, April 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Abdikadir, 7, gets in position for the start of STAR Afterschool Program’s annual “Say No To Drugs” egg hunt at Ebster Park in the city of Decatur on Friday, April 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
City of Decatur Police Chief Scott Richards, on left, and Sgt. John Bender talk with children during STAR Afterschool Program’s annual “Say No To Drugs” egg hunt at Ebster Park on Friday, April 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur High Career Academy members put out eggs during STAR Afterschool Program’s annual “Say No To Drugs” egg hunt at Ebster Park in the city of Decatur on Friday, April 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Five-year-old Payton shows one of the eggs she found during STAR Afterschool Program’s annual “Say No To Drugs” egg hunt at Ebster Park in the city of Decatur on Friday, April 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children line up for the start of their age group during STAR Afterschool Program’s annual “Say No To Drugs” egg hunt at Ebster Park in the city of Decatur on Friday, April 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children head for the eggs during STAR Afterschool Program’s annual “Say No To Drugs” egg hunt at Ebster Park in the city of Decatur on Friday, April 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Elijah found one of the golden eggs that got him a special prize during STAR Afterschool Program’s annual “Say No To Drugs” egg hunt at Ebster Park in the city of Decatur on Friday, April 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
