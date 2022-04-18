(PHOTOS) Decatur Housing Authority STAR Afterschool Program holds Easter Egg hunt

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — The Decatur Housing Authority STAR Afterschool Program held its annual “Say No To Drugs” egg hunt at Ebster Park in the city of Decatur on Friday, April 15. Members of the Decatur Prevention initiative (DPI) Youth Action Team and Decatur High Career Academy helped with the egg hunt.

