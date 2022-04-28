(PHOTOS) Greater Decatur Prayer Vigil for Ukraine

Share

This story has been updated.

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — On April 27, several Decatur area churches came together on the front lawn of First Baptist Church of Decatur for the Greater Decatur Prayer Vigil for Ukraine.

“We bring our hearts, our prayers and our spirits together this evening to pray, to support, to learn, to encourage,” said First Baptist Church of Decatur Pastor for Community Engagement Shelley Woodruff.

Churches participating in the vigil were First Baptist Church of Decatur, Decatur First United Methodist Church, North Decatur Presbyterian Church, North Decatur UMC, First Christian Church of Decatur, Oakhurst Presbyterian Church, Decatur Presbyterian Church, Oakhurst Baptist Church and Columbia Presbyterian Church.

