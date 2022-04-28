(PHOTOS) Greater Decatur Prayer Vigil for Ukraine

This story has been updated.
By Dean Hesse, contributor
Decatur, GA — On April 27, several Decatur area churches came together on the front lawn of First Baptist Church of Decatur for the Greater Decatur Prayer Vigil for Ukraine.
“We bring our hearts, our prayers and our spirits together this evening to pray, to support, to learn, to encourage,” said First Baptist Church of Decatur Pastor for Community Engagement Shelley Woodruff.
Churches participating in the vigil were First Baptist Church of Decatur, Decatur First United Methodist Church, North Decatur Presbyterian Church, North Decatur UMC, First Christian Church of Decatur, Oakhurst Presbyterian Church, Decatur Presbyterian Church, Oakhurst Baptist Church and Columbia Presbyterian Church.
People stand for the singing of “This Is My Song” during the Greater Decatur Prayer Vigil for Ukraine at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lynn Farmer from Oakhurst Baptist Church sings during the Greater Decatur Prayer Vigil for Ukraine at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rev. Dr. James Brewer-Calvert, Senior Pastor of Decatur First Christian Church, gives the benediction and invitation during the Greater Decatur Prayer Vigil for Ukraine at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jean Sherwood listens to a speaker during the Greater Decatur Prayer Vigil for Ukraine at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Melitta Brandt listens to a speaker during the Greater Decatur Prayer Vigil for Ukraine at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The combined choir from participating churches sings during the Greater Decatur Prayer Vigil for Ukraine at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rev. Amantha Barbee, senior pastor of Oakhurst Presbyterian Church and Rev. Tom Hagood, pastor of Columbia Presbyterian Church lead a prayer litany during the Greater Decatur Prayer Vigil for Ukraine at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The combined choir from participating churches sings during the Greater Decatur Prayer Vigil for Ukraine at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rev. Dr. Sarah Erikson from North Decatur Presbyterian Church sings in the combined choir from churches participating in the Greater Decatur Prayer Vigil for Ukraine at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Irena Seferovic, the new director of First School at First Baptist Church of Decatur gave testimony of life as a refugee after fleeing the region of Bosnia-Herzegovina where she grew up due to civil war in the former Yugoslavia during the Greater Decatur Prayer Vigil for Ukraine on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Fran Mohr and Debra Robinson leave messages on a Prayer Wall during the Greater Decatur Prayer Vigil for Ukraine at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(l-r) Shelley Woodruff, First Baptist Church of Decatur pastor for community engagement, First Baptist Church of Decatur Senior Pastor David Jordan, Rev. Tom Hagood, pastor of Columbia Presbyterian Church and Rev. Amantha Barbee, senior pastor of Oakhurst Presbyterian Church sing the hymn “Let There Be Peace On Earth” during the Greater Decatur Prayer Vigil for Ukraine at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse
Paula Thorson sings during the Greater Decatur Prayer Vigil for Ukraine at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
On April 27, 2022, several Decatur area churches participated in a prayer vigil for Ukraine on the front lawn of First Baptist Church of Decatur. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Huu Mai, director of music for North Decatur Presbyterian Church, leads choir members from the different participating churches in song during the Greater Decatur Prayer Vigil for Ukraine at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Shelley Woodruff, First Baptist Church of Decatur pastor for community engagement, writes a message on a Prayer Wall during the Greater Decatur Prayer Vigil for Ukraine at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
