(PHOTOS) Oakhurst Jazz Nights kicks off 19th season

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — People relaxed on blankets, kicked back in lawn chairs, danced a little and sipped the occasional glass of wine while the sun set over Decatur as Oakhurst Jazz Nights kicked off its 19th season on April 7 with live jazz from the Matt Wauchope Trio.

Presented by the Oakhurst Neighborhood Association, the free outdoor jazz concerts take place Thursdays in April and September from 7 to 9 p.m. on the lawn in front of The Solarium at 321 W. Hill Street in Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood. If it rains, the concert moves inside The Solarium. For details visit: oakhurstjazznights.com.

