(PHOTOS) Oakhurst Jazz Nights kicks off 19th season

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Decatur, GA — People relaxed on blankets, kicked back in lawn chairs, danced a little and sipped the occasional glass of wine while the sun set over Decatur as Oakhurst Jazz Nights kicked off its 19th season on April 7 with live jazz from the Matt Wauchope Trio.
Presented by the Oakhurst Neighborhood Association, the free outdoor jazz concerts take place Thursdays in April and September from 7 to 9 p.m. on the lawn in front of The Solarium at 321 W. Hill Street in Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood. If it rains, the concert moves inside The Solarium. For details visit: oakhurstjazznights.com.
Sammy Wauchope listens to his father’s band, the Matt Wauchope Trio during Oakhurst Jazz Nights at The Solarium in Decatur on April 7, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Keyboardist Matt Wauchope from the Matt Wauchope Trio performs during Oakhurst Jazz Nights at The Solarium in Decatur on April 7, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People listen to live music from the Matt Wauchope Trio during Oakhurst Jazz Nights at The Solarium in Decatur on April 7, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Maria Coventry listens to the music of the Matt Wauchope Trio during Oakhurst Jazz Nights at The Solarium in Decatur on April 7, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People spread out on the lawn in front of The Solarium for Oakhurst Jazz Nights in Decatur on April 7, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Three-year-old Sandy Spadafore shows her butterfly wings during Oakhurst Jazz Nights at The Solarium in Decatur on April 7, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Chris Collins and Liz Hartwell came out for Oakhurst Jazz Nights at The Solarium in Decatur on April 7, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Adam Shumaker dances with his daughter Amelie while the Matt Wauchope Trio performs during Oakhurst Jazz Nights at The Solarium in Decatur on April 7, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Matt Wauchope Trio performs during Oakhurst Jazz Nights at The Solarium in Decatur on April 7, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jeri Byrom has a glass of wine during Oakhurst Jazz Nights at The Solarium in Decatur on April 7, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.