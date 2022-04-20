Redistricting in DeKalb affects voters in May primary

Share

By Logan C. Ritchie, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — As a result of the 2020 U.S. Census, DeKalb County voters will be affected by redistricting. Visit My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov for polling locations.

According to the DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections office, new maps represent significant changes in DeKalb County, with about 75% of voters affected.

– The 6thCongressional District has been removed from DeKalb County. All DeKalb voters are now in either the 4th or 5th

– There have been extensive changes to the Georgia House districts. There are now 17 districts in DeKalb County. The 79thDistrict has been removed and the 52nd and 95th Districts have been added. The other districts have been redrawn substantially.

– In some cases, the county commissioner district lines have been redrawn around municipal boundaries. The City of Chamblee is now entirely in District 1 and the City of Brookhaven is now entirely in District 2.

DeKalb VRE is required by law to notify voters of a change to polling locations. New voter registration cards will be mailed before the May 24 primary election.

Replacement voter registration cards can be printed by logging into My Voter Page. You can also use that page to see your sample ballot and polling location. Voters can visit the DeKalb VRE office to print a new card at the voter kiosk located in the main lobby. For further assistance, call DeKalb County VRE at 404-298-4020.

