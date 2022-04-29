‘Right this ship’ – Mayors sign letter supporting reform of the DeKalb County School Board

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County School Board fired Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris on April 26.

By Friday, April 29, the top elected officials in all cities of DeKalb County were calling for a reform and overhaul of the school board. They also said they’re willing to work with the county’s legislative delegation to make it happen. Mayors from every DeKalb County City co-signed a letter calling for changes in the school district. The letter was published April 28.

“Cities make up 60% of the County population, and it is our duty to be engaged in ensuring successful outcomes for students in DeKalb,” the letter says. “To that end, on April 21, 2022, the DeKalb Municipal Association formally established an Education Committee made up of mayors and council members. The purpose of this committee is simple – improve outcomes for DeKalb students. Education is a lifeline for our communities’ children. A good education, in a safe facility, should be the norm across DeKalb.

“A strong school system will lead to a better economic future, reduction in crime and a healthier population for DeKalb and its cities. As leaders, we know that governing can be difficult. The first step is acknowledging that there is a problem. We implore the DeKalb School Board to take the steps necessary to right this ship.”

Watson-Harris, who was hired by the DeKalb School Board in 2020, is the seventh DeKalb County School District superintendent in twelve years. Her abrupt and dramatic firing by the school board led to a public outcry, prompting local elected officials to publicly criticize board members who ousted her. One candidate running for reelection lost his endorsements.

The school board named Dr. Vasanne Tinsley, a former Deputy Superintendent, as interim superintendent.

“We stand with DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond on his call for the School Board not to take DeKalb backwards,” the letter says. “The board’s actions over the last few days indicate a need for new policies and procedures to address governance of the DeKalb School District. We are ready to work with the DeKalb legislative delegation to craft legislation which will protect DCSD students and educators. Serious changes are needed to prevent the chaos that seems to occur every few years in the DCSD.”

Here is the full letter:

