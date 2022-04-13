State DOE facilities team will visit Druid Hills High following reports of health and safety issues

Share

Atlanta, GA — Druid Hills High will soon receive a visit from the state Department of Education’s facilities team.

In February, the DeKalb School Board voted to remove a “modernization” of Druid Hills High School from a list of proposed school repair and renovation projects sent to the Georgia Department of Education. Parents organized and put pressure on the school district to revisit that decision, citing poor conditions at the school.

But things accelerated after some students at the school produced a video documenting numerous health and safety issues.

Now, the Department of Education is confirming the concerns raised in the video prompted the facility team’s upcoming visit.

“We do not have inspectors, or statutory authority to cite or fine school districts over facilities,” state DOE spokesperson Meghan Frick said. “The issues were brought to our attention and our facilities team has been in touch with DeKalb to schedule a tour of the facility. They will then meet with the DeKalb County facilities team and other district leaders to allow them an opportunity to share their immediate and long-term plans to address concerns if any are noted. We will continue to follow up and stay in touch with their staff as needed.”

Decaturish left a message with the school district seeking comment.

