Summer is almost here! Don’t forget to register for summer camp

Special promotional content provided by the High Museum

Summer is right around the corner! Have you made plans for your middle schooler?

Elementary school camps are already sold out at the High Museum of Art. Don’t miss the chance to get your 5th, 6th, 7th or 8th grader into a summer program that will be engaging and keep their minds creative during the dreaded summer brain drain. High Museum Art camps are designed to help your child strengthen not only their creativity but also their creative thinking.

Some of the exciting programs include learning to make comics and graphic novels, how to make selfies like Picasso, jewelry and fabrics classes, environmentally friendly art and learning about mythical creatures in artworks around the museum.

Registration is open now, with camps available starting June 6. Each week, young artists can explore the Museum’s galleries and create original artworks while honing their skills in drawing, painting, and design. Camps are led by professional teaching artists, who will inspire your children to look closely, experiment with materials and try new techniques.

In addition to the obvious educational benefits, Summer Art Camps at the High are a great way to get your kids out of the house in a safe environment that nurtures creativity, discovery, inclusion, and self-expression.

Camps are $350/week for High Museum of Art members and $450/week for not-yet-members. Spots are filling up quickly, so sign up now! For more information and to register, visit www.high.org/camp.