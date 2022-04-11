Talley Elementary media specialist receives American Association of School Librarians award

Share

Decatur, GA — Ashley Long, media specialist at Talley Street Upper Elementary School, has received the 2022 American Association of School Librarians’ (AASL) Frances Henne Award.

The award recognizes a school librarian with five years or less experience who demonstrates leadership qualities with students, teachers and administrators. The $1,250 award is sponsored by Libraries Unlimited and will give Long the chance to attend an AASL national conference, according to a press release.

“Frances Henne was critical in establishing the school library as a driver of student achievement through her AASL leadership and development of school library standards,” Long said. “Through the Frances Henne Award, I hope to have the opportunity to live out her legacy, become a stronger leader, and grow into the school librarian that my students deserve by attending the AASL conference.”

Long began working at Talley right before the COVID-19 pandemic and excelled, said Martha Pangburn, award committee chair.

“From collaborating with other school librarians to distribute resources through a bus network and outdoor book pickup, to leading her school’s equity team and staff book club implementing her training from Courageous Conversation training, and most recently founding her school’s student-led news network, Ashley’s demonstration of leadership is evident,” Pangburn said. “Repeatedly, the committee was impressed with Ashley’s focus on what this award would mean for her students and school community.”

AASL President Jennisen Lucas said learning communities inspire school librarian leaders.

“To see a future leader like Ashley, so early in her career as a school librarian, to place her students at the center of her work and to be inspired by them and feel fortunate to serve her community, gives me tremendous confirmation that the future of school librarianship shines bright,” Lucas said.

The AASL award winners will be recognized during the 2023 AASL National Conference taking place Oct.19-21 in Tampa, Florida.

