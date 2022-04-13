Type to search

This Thursday and Saturday: Get a COVID-19 vaccine and get a $100 gift card, too

COVID-19 Decatur Metro ATL

Dan Whisenhunt Apr 13, 2022
LPN Sherdarria McKissic vaccinates eleven-year-old Cing during a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the International Community School in greater Decatur on Weds. Jan. 26, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County, GA — This Thursday and Saturday, there are multiple opportunities to get your COVID-19 vaccine and there’s a financial incentive to do so.

Everyone getting their shot will get a $100 gift card thanks to DeKalb County, the DeKalb Board of Health and Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE).

Here is the full announcement:

There are LOTS of COVID vaccination events in DeKalb County this Thursday & Saturday where you can get your 1st, 2nd or booster shot and get $100 cash card too.

Moderna, Pfizer vaccine available. Pediatric vaccine for ages 5+.

Everyone getting a shot will get $100 card.

2nd booster for ages 50+ must be 4 months since your 1st booster.

Brought to you by DeKalb County, DeKalb Board of Health and CORE. Event addresses listed below:

THURSDAY April 14th Locations:

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Oglethorpe University, Turner Lynch Campus Center 4484 Peachtree Rd NE, Brookhaven 30319

11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Miller Grove Middle School 2215 Miller Rd, Decatur 30035

4 p.m. – 8 p.m. East Lake YMCA 275 Eva Davis Way SE, Atlanta 30317

SATURDAY April 16th Locations:

– 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Transforming Faith Church 2831 Fairington Pkwy, Stonecrest 30038

– 11a.m. – 1p.m. Battle of the Badges Basketball Tournament (FREE), Forrest Fleming Arena, 3037 Pleasant Valley Dr. Doraville 30340

– 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Latin American Association 2750 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, 30324

– 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Underground Marketing 3165 Midway Rd, Decatur 30032

Pre-register at dekalbvax.coreresponse.org

