This Thursday and Saturday: Get a COVID-19 vaccine and get a $100 gift card, too

DeKalb County, GA — This Thursday and Saturday, there are multiple opportunities to get your COVID-19 vaccine and there’s a financial incentive to do so.

Everyone getting their shot will get a $100 gift card thanks to DeKalb County, the DeKalb Board of Health and Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE).

Here is the full announcement:

There are LOTS of COVID vaccination events in DeKalb County this Thursday & Saturday where you can get your 1st, 2nd or booster shot and get $100 cash card too. Moderna, Pfizer vaccine available. Pediatric vaccine for ages 5+. Everyone getting a shot will get $100 card. 2nd booster for ages 50+ must be 4 months since your 1st booster. Brought to you by DeKalb County, DeKalb Board of Health and CORE. Event addresses listed below: THURSDAY April 14th Locations: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Oglethorpe University, Turner Lynch Campus Center 4484 Peachtree Rd NE, Brookhaven 30319 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Miller Grove Middle School 2215 Miller Rd, Decatur 30035 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. East Lake YMCA 275 Eva Davis Way SE, Atlanta 30317 SATURDAY April 16th Locations: – 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Transforming Faith Church 2831 Fairington Pkwy, Stonecrest 30038 – 11a.m. – 1p.m. Battle of the Badges Basketball Tournament (FREE), Forrest Fleming Arena, 3037 Pleasant Valley Dr. Doraville 30340 – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Latin American Association 2750 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, 30324 – 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Underground Marketing 3165 Midway Rd, Decatur 30032 Pre-register at dekalbvax.coreresponse.org

