Vehicle fire on DeKalb Avenue in Kirkwood disrupts traffic

This story has been updated.

Atlanta, GA — A vehicle fire on April 14 jammed up traffic on Dekalb Ave at Southerland Terrace in Kirkwood.

A portion of the road was shut down. Drivers were asked to use Ponce de Leon Avenue and the closure.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department said, “This is a two car accident. One car caught fire and has been extinguished. Both drivers complained of minor injury and were taken to Grady.”

The spokesperson said a wrecker is on the scene.

