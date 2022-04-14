Vehicle fire on DeKalb Avenue in Kirkwood disrupts traffic

Vehicle fire on DeKalb Avenue in Kirkwood disrupts trafficA vehicle fire has jammed up traffic on Dekalb Ave at Southerland Terrace in Kirkwood. Image obtained via Google maps.
This story has been updated.
Atlanta, GA — A vehicle fire on April 14 jammed up traffic on Dekalb Ave at Southerland Terrace in Kirkwood.
A portion of the road was shut down. Drivers were asked to use Ponce de Leon Avenue and the closure.
⚠️TRAVEL ADVISORY Atlanta: DeKalb Ave shut down at Matthews Ave with a bad crash. Use Ponce De Leon Ave. #ATLtraffic @wsbradio #skycopter @wsbtv #captncam pic.twitter.com/XWf04FzwW9
— Mark McKay (@mckayWSB) April 14, 2022
Dekalb Co.: Vehicle fire blocks lanes on Dekalb Ave at Southerland Ter. Avoid this area. #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/yNIulvjw6M
— SKYFOX Traffic (@SKYFOXTraffic) April 14, 2022
A spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department said, “This is a two car accident. One car caught fire and has been extinguished. Both drivers complained of minor injury and were taken to Grady.”
The spokesperson said a wrecker is on the scene.
