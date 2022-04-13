Voter registration deadline for primary election is April 25

Share

DeKalb County, GA — April 25 is the last day voters can register to vote for the May 24 primary election.

To register to vote, individuals may download the application, fill it out and mail it to the Secretary of State’s office, or register online. To register to vote online, voters must have a valid driver’s license or a state-issued identification card.

If individuals need to check their voter registration status, they can do so on the My Voter Page. This page will also provide information on polling places. If one is registered to vote, they can make changes on that page by submitting a new application. Voters can also register to vote on that page.

To view more information on registering to vote, visit the Secretary of State’s website.

Legislation related to elections passed the Georgia General Assembly last year, which requires new additional steps to securing and submitting an absentee ballot. A new version was created in 2021.

To request an absentee ballot, voters must use the official application with proof of accepted ID. The list of accepted ID includes a Georgia driver’s license, state-issued ID card, U.S. passport and others. The complete list can be found here. The deadline to submit an absentee ballot application is May 13.

DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections office offers free voter IDs. Voters in DeKalb County residents can register to vote, update and verify voter registration on a no-contact kiosk. Voters can print precinct cards and other election-related information. ID is also required to vote in person.

Absentee ballots can be returned to the DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections office at 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur, GA, 30032, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Here are the approved drop box locations:

– Briarwood Recreation Center, 2235 Briarwood Way NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319

– Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338

– DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections, 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur, GA 30032

– New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road, Stonecrest, GA 30038

– The Gallery at South DeKalb, 2801 Candler Road, Decatur, GA 30034

– Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library, 5234 LaVista Road, Tucker, GA 30084

The DeKalb Elections Board also made some changes to polling places across the county for the May 24 primary election. To see the list of early voting polling places, click here.

Advanced voting for the May 24 election runs May 2-20. The hours for advanced voting will be Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

On the May 24 ballot in DeKalb County:

– DeKalb Board of Education Districts 2, 4, and 6

– DeKalb County Commissioners Districts 2, 3 and 7

– DeKalb State Court Judges

– Stonecrest mayoral election

– Special Election City of Atlanta and City of Lithonia

On the May 24 ballot statewide:

– Governor

– U.S. Senator

– Attorney General

– Secretary of State

– State Representatives and State Senators

– Insurance Commissioner, Commissioner of Labor, Commissioner of Agriculture, State School Superintendent, Public Service Commission

– Supreme Court of Georgia

– Judges from appeals court, superior court and state court

For more on the process and procedure of voting this year, visit Georgia Voter Guide.

Writer Logan C. Ritchie contributed to this story.

