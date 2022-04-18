What’s happening this week: art exhibition, state of the city address, Amplify

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including an art exhibition hosted by City Schools of Decatur, the Avondale Estates State of the City Address, and the Amplify Decatur Music Festival. Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

MARTA Artbound Live

MARTA’s public art program Artbound has announced the launch of its LIVE season with musical performances at four rail stations: West End, H.E. Holmes, College Park, and Five Points. The March schedule includes a variety of musical styles and instruments including cello, banjo, guitars, and piano. All sets will perform from 3-6 p.m. Performances will be held at the West End station on Tuesdays, the Hamilton E. Holmes station on Wednesdays, the College Park station on Thursdays, and the Five Points station on Fridays.

For more information, click here.

Disrupting Design: Modern Posters, 1900-1940

This poster exhibition surveys the origins of modern poster design, featuring works from the collection of Merrill C. Bermanho focused on 20th century radical art. Berman’s collection represents a complex history of modernism. Beginning in the early 1900s, these designers revolutionized typography and the graphic image, creating poster designs that changed artistic perspectives and the hearts and minds of people. The works on view demonstrate the origins of modern graphic design, as practiced in Europe, and how the medium could be marshaled into service for social change. The exhibition will be on view until April 24.

For more information, click here.

Event listing provided by a community supporter.

“And I Must Scream”

The Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University will present a thought-provoking exhibition on Jan. 29. “And I Must Scream” was developed by Dr. Amanda H. Hellman, the museum’s curator of African art. The show will feature photographs, paintings, sculptures, drawings and site-specific installations from 10 local, national and international contemporary artists. The work acts as a call-to-action and shows these crises to be urgent and interconnected. The accompanying programming will bring scholars and artists to teach classes, facilitate performances and create new works of art. The exhibition closes May 15.

For more information, click here.

Event listing provided by a community supporter.

“Kick Push” by Frank Morrison Launch

Little Shop of Stories will host Frank Morrison on Monday, April 18, at 5 p.m. as he launches his debut picture book, “Kick Push.” The skateboarding story is about being oneself. Morrison will do a special reading of “Kick Push” and a drawing demonstration, as well as signing books. Admission to the event is free, although registration is required.

For more information, click here.

Decatur Farm to School Spring Dine Out

The Wylde Center’s Decatur Farm to School (DF2S) Spring Dine Out is scheduled for Wednesday, April 20. Eat at or take out from a participating restaurant on Wednesday and a portion of the sales will go toward the Decatur Farm to School program. Proceeds from this fundraiser support direct grants to Decatur schools, scholarships to send teachers and students to conferences, educator led programs in school gardens, summer high school internships, many other programs that connect students to their food and natural world.

For more information, click here.

City Schools of Decatur Art Exhibition

City Schools of Decatur is hosting a K-12 art exhibition where teachers and students can show off their hard work. The exhibition will be held on April 20-22 from 4-7 p.m. at the Solarium, 321 W. HIll Street.

For more information, click here.

Decatur Farmers Market

The regular season of the Decatur farmers market returns on Wednesday, April 20, from 4-7 p.m. on the lawn of First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. There will be new vendors plus returning favorites, including hot meals from Strada Napoli Pizza, Aleppo Kitchen, and Mrs. Rosa. Every week, educational chef Katie Kriner will show you how to prepare easy meals with fresh produce and market items.

For more information, click here.

Sip and Shop at Lush Plant Co

Sip and shop at Lush Plant Co on Thursday, April 21, from 5-7:30 p.m. The event will feature local maker Honey Chile Hair Love who makes organic hair care products, skin care products and artisan soaps.

For more information, click here.

Sips and Succulents Workshop

Join Three Taverns Brewery for a sips and succulents workshop on Thursday, April 21, from 5-8 p.m. Attendees will learn about proper succulent care, the best soil conditions, ways to plant them and will make their own beer can succulent planter. The class will include on full draft pour and everything needed to make the planter. Guests can come and go as needed. It will take about 30 minutes per group or individual to complete the workshop. Tickers are required for the event.

For more information, click here.

Janelle Monáe: The Memory Librarian Book Tour at the Alliance Theater

Janelle Monáe will appear live at the Alliance Theater on Wednesday, April 20, at 7 p.m. to talk about her new book “The Memory Librarian” with contributor Eve L. Ewing. The event is hosted by Brave and Kind Books. Tickets are required for the event and each ticket includes a copy of “The Memory Librarian.” Masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccination are required for attendees. The book is a collection of short fiction, bringing to the written page the rebellious and Afrofuturistic world of Monáe’s critically acclaimed album Dirty Computer.

For more information, click here.

The BLT Show

The BLT Show airs every Wednesday, 7 p.m. in the Kimono My House Facebook group. On April 20 at 7 p.m., The BLT Show will be doing a live in-person, outdoor concert at Heck.house with Lars Nagel, Diane Coll, and Troy Moore. Tom Cheshire of West End Motel will be joining the show in person. Daniel Gay is livestreaming from Massachusetts at 7pm in the KMH Facebook group. The rest of the show will be live at Heck.house.

For more information, click here.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, April 21, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta and Georgia. The market is accepting online orders. The online store opens on Thursday afternoons and closes at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

For more information, click here.

Avondale Estates State of the City Address

Avondale Estates Mayor Jonathan Elmore will give the State of the City Address on Thursday, April 21, at 6 p.m. on the lower field of the town green. Attendees should enter on Lake Street. Parking will be available in the lot behind Finder’s Keepers on Lake Street. Guests will get a sneak peek of the town green before its official opening. Light refreshments will be served and a cash bar with beer and wine will be available.

For more information, click here.

Jazz Nights at Scottish Rite

Spread a blanket and enjoy jazz under the stars in Oakhurst. The free music series takes place every Thursday in April from 7-9 p.m. on the lawn of the Solarium at Historic Scottish Rite.

For more information, click here.

Historic DeKalb Courthouse Tour

Join the DeKalb History Center for an hour-long tour as they share the history, architecture, and charm of the Historic DeKalb Courthouse on Thursday, April 21, from 6-7 p.m. Meet in the lobby to begin the tour. Drink tickets will be available for purchase for $5 per ticket. Tickets: $5 for Members, $10 for Non-members.

For more information, click here.

Amplify Decatur Music Festival

The Amplify Decatur Music Festival will be held this weekend, April 22-24 on the downtown Decatur Square. Performers on April 23 will include Ben Harper, Old Crow Medicine Show, Son Volt and The War and Treaty. The Saturday festival will also feature S.G. Goodman and the Mike Killeen Band. Tickets are $75 for general admission, $195 for VIP, and $275 for premium VIP. Amplify Decatur will also feature a series of events in and around the downtown Decatur Square on Friday, April 22 and a Beatles-themed tribute show at Eddie’s Attic on the evening of Sunday, April 24.

For more information, click here.

The End of the Heckin’ World

Bummer Hill, Ammonia Wash, Nuclear Tourism and Open will perform an outdoor fundraiser for Chattahoochee River Conservancy and Open’s single release on Friday, April 22, from 6-9 p.m. at Heck.house. Tickets are $7 in advance online Eventbrite, sales end at noon on Apr 22, and $10 onsite, the day of.

For more information, click here.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

For more information, click here.

Stone Mountain Sunflower Project

Join others in solidarity on Saturday, April 23, at 10 a.m. at VFW Park, 888 Gordan Street, as the community gathers in honor of the people of Ukraine and to plant sunflowers, the national flower of Ukraine. The Rev. R. Winston Arthur will be the guest speaker. Following the planting at VFW Park, sunflowers will be planted at three other city parks.

For more information, click here.

Stone Mountain Farmers Market The Stone Mountain Farmers Market is open on Saturday, April 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church

5486 Stillhouse Road in Stone Mountain. The market has vendors with products such as fresh fruit and vegetables, baked goods and food that is available to go. The market also has a loyalty shopper program and accepts SNAP and Georgia Fresh for Less Programs. The market additionally features music and children’s activities. For more information, click here. Folk Y’all Blackfoot Daisy and Sassfolk will perform an outdoor concert on Saturday, April 23, from 6-9 p.m. at Heck.house. Bring a picnic. Tickets are$5 in advance online Eventbrite and $7 onsite, the day of. Heck.house will be hawking drinks for donations by serving craft beer on da tap and other alcoholic & non-alcoholic drinks. For more information, click here.

