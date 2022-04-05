What’s happening this week: author talk, museum free day, Second Saturday

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including an author talk with M.O. Yuksel and illustrator Mariam Quraishi hosted by Little Shop of Stories, free admission on Friday to the Carlos Museum and a pop-up market for Second Saturday at Harmony Park in Decatur. A few local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

MARTA Artbound Live

MARTA’s public art program Artbound has announced the launch of its LIVE season with musical performances at four rail stations: West End, H.E. Holmes, College Park, and Five Points. The March schedule includes a variety of musical styles and instruments including cello, banjo, guitars, and piano. All sets will perform from 3-6 p.m. Performances will be held at the West End station on Tuesdays, the Hamilton E. Holmes station on Wednesdays, the College Park station on Thursdays, and the Five Points station on Fridays.

Disrupting Design: Modern Posters, 1900-1940

This poster exhibition surveys the origins of modern poster design featuring works from the collection of Merrill C. Bermanho focused on 20th century radical art. Berman’s collection represents a complex history of modernism. Beginning in the early 1900s, these designers revolutionized typography and the graphic image, creating poster designs that changed artistic perspectives and the hearts and minds of people. The works on view demonstrate the origins of modern graphic design, as practiced in Europe, and how the medium could be marshaled into service for social change. The exhibition will be on view until April 24.

“And I Must Scream”

The Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University will present a thought-provoking exhibition on Jan. 29. “And I Must Scream” was developed by Dr. Amanda H. Hellman, the museum’s curator of African art. The show will feature photographs, paintings, sculptures, drawings and site-specific installations from 10 local, national and international contemporary artists. The work acts as a call-to-action and shows these crises to be urgent and interconnected. The accompanying programming will bring scholars and artists to teach classes, facilitate performances and create new works of art. The exhibition closes May 15.

“Learning America” with Luma Mufleh

Join the Georgia Center for the Book and First Baptist Church of Decatur for the Conversations at First Baptist series featuring Luma Mufleh on Tuesday, April 5, at 7 p.m. She will be launching her new book “Learning America: One Woman’s Fight for Educational Justice for Refugee Children.” The book tells the visionary leader’s powerful personal story and lays a blueprint for change that will inspire schools and communities across the country. Face masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccination are required.

Decatur Farmers Market

The regular season of the Decatur farmers market returns on Wednesday, April 6, from 4-7 p.m. on the lawn of First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. There will be new vendors plus returning favorites, including hot meals from Strada Napoli Pizza, Aleppo Kitchen, and Mrs. Rosa. Every week, educational chef Katie Kriner will show you how to prepare easy meals with fresh produce and market items.

M.O. Yuksel and Mariam Quraishi in conversation with Reem Faruqi

Little Shop of Stories is celebrating Muslim stories during Ramadan. Join the shop as they launch the new picture book, “One Wish,” with author M.O. Yuksel and illustrator Mariam Quraishi. They will join author Reem Faruqi in conversation on Wednesday, April 6, at 5 p.m. via Facebook Live. “One Wish” is the true-life portrait of an extraordinary Muslim woman, who shows how we all have the power to change the world for the better.

Legislative Wrap Up Town Hall

State Sen. Sally Harrell (SD-40) and state Reps. Scott Holcomb and Shea Roberts will host a virtual town hall on Wednesday, April 6, at 7 p.m. The legislators will discuss the 2021-2022 legislative session and participants will be able to ask questions of their state lawmakers. Registration for the event is required to receive the Zoom link.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, April 7, from curbside pickup from 4-6 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta and Georgia. The market is accepting online orders. The online store opens on Thursday afternoons and closes at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Jazz Nights at Scottish Rite

Spread a blanket and enjoy jazz under the stars in Oakhurst. The free music series takes place every Thursday in April from 7-9 p.m. on the lawn of the Solarium at Historic Scottish Rite.

Michael C. Carlos Museum Free Days

The community is invited to visit the Carlos Museum at Emory University at no cost on Friday, April 8, which coincides with spring break for many local public school systems. Guests will be able to experience the museum’s special exhibitions like “And I Must Scream” and “Indigo Prayers: A Creation Story.” Masks are optional in the museum in accordance with Emory University’s current Visitor Policy.

Clarkston Waterway Cleanup Event

The city of Clarkston is hosting a waterway cleanup event on Saturday, April 9, at 9 a.m. The event will be held at Friendship Forest Wildlife Sanctuary, 4380 E. Ponce de Leon Ave. Face masks and refreshments will be provided for volunteers.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

Clarkston Food Distribution

The city of Clarkston is hosting a food distribution event on Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tahoe Village Shopping Center, 4604 E. Ponce de Leon Ave. Food will be available while supplies last. The city is partnering with the Veterans and Community Outreach Foundation to put on the event.

Second Saturdays at Harmony Park

A monthly pop-up market will take place on Saturday, April 9 from noon to 6 p.m. at Harmony Park in Decatur. The market will feature local artists handmade goods, vintage collections and live music curated by Music and Friends ATL.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market