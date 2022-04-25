What’s happening this week: spring vendor fair, gardening workshop, short film festival

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including a spring vendor fair at Agnes Scott College, a gardening workshop at the Wylde Center, and a short film festival in Decatur. Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

MARTA Artbound Live

MARTA’s public art program Artbound has announced the launch of its LIVE season with musical performances at four rail stations: West End, H.E. Holmes, College Park, and Five Points. The March schedule includes a variety of musical styles and instruments including cello, banjo, guitars, and piano. All sets will perform from 3-6 p.m. Performances will be held at the West End station on Tuesdays, the Hamilton E. Holmes station on Wednesdays, the College Park station on Thursdays, and the Five Points station on Fridays.

“And I Must Scream”

The Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University will present a thought-provoking exhibition on Jan. 29. “And I Must Scream” was developed by Dr. Amanda H. Hellman, the museum’s curator of African art. The show will feature photographs, paintings, sculptures, drawings and site-specific installations from 10 local, national and international contemporary artists. The work acts as a call-to-action and shows these crises to be urgent and interconnected. The accompanying programming will bring scholars and artists to teach classes, facilitate performances and create new works of art. The exhibition closes May 15.

André Kertész: Postcards from Paris

In 1925, photographer André Kertész arrived in Paris with little more than a camera and meager savings. Over the next three years, he carved out a photographic practice that allowed him to move among the realms of amateur and professional, photojournalist and avant-garde artist, diarist and documentarian. During this three-year period, he chose to print most of his photographs on carte postale, or postcard paper. Postcards from Paris is the first exhibition to bring together Kertész’s rare carte postale prints. These works offer new insight into his early, experimental years and reveal the importance of Paris as a vibrant meeting ground for international artists, who drew inspiration from each other to create new, modern ways of seeing and representing the world. The exhibit is on view at the High Museum of Art until May 29.

Lunch & Learn: Restoration of the Smith-Benning House

The DeKalb History Center will host Robert M. Craig on Tuesday, April 26, for a presentation reviewing the 21st century restoration of the Smith-Benning house with an emphasis on the competing preservation philosophies determining the “proper” way to restore a historic home. The event will begin at noon and is free to attend.

DeKalb County School District Film Festival

The DeKalb County School District will screen “Girls Rising” on Tuesday, April 26, at 5:30 p.m. at the school district’s administrative complex auditorium at 1701 Mountain Industrial Boulevard in Stone Mountain. “Girls Rising” shares stories of girls around the world striving beyond circumstance and pushing past their limits. Their dreams, voices and stories are captured in the feature film about the strength of the human spirit and the power of education.

Clarkston Career Expo

The Clarkston Community Center will host its Career Expo on Wednesday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Decatur Goodwill Center and the Clarkston Community Center will offer participants the opportunity to meet hiring managers and resources from various industries. They will be onsite accepting resumes, applications and interviewing qualified candidates.

State of the County Address

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond will deliver the State of the County address on Wednesday, April 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Atlantic Aviation corporate hangar at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, 2000 Airport Road in Chamblee. CEO Thurmond’s outlook for 2022 and beyond will focus on DeKalb County’s ongoing efforts to respond to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic while investing in critical infrastructure that supports economic growth and prosperity. The luncheon is hosted by the Council for Quality Growth and DeKalb Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are $75 for Chamber members and $95 for non-members. Registration is required.

Decatur Farmers Market

The regular season of the Decatur farmers market returns on Wednesday, April 27, from 4-7 p.m. on the lawn of First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. There will be new vendors plus returning favorites, including hot meals from Strada Napoli Pizza, Aleppo Kitchen, and Mrs. Rosa. Every week, educational chef Katie Kriner will show you how to prepare easy meals with fresh produce and market items.

Meet the Author: Antwan Eady

Join Readers To Dreamers and Brave + Kind Bookshop for a story and book signing event with Antwan Eady on Wednesday, April 27, at 5 p.m. at Brave and Kind Bookshop, 722 W. College Avenue in Decatur. Eady will share his newest picture book “Nigel and the Moon.” He will also sign books during the event. The first 20 attendees will receive a gift card for a free Diamond Dust cupcake.

Comedy on Draught

Three Taverns Brewery’s infamous monthly comedy show is back with new host, Vas Sanchez. On the last Wednesday of every month, Sanchez will bring a line up of comedians from Atlanta and beyond for a night of craft beer and stand-up comedy. He will also pick one act from the audience to sign up at each show. Tickets are $15 and include two beers as well as the show. Doors open at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Stories Worth Sharing

Jessies Miller and Cat Nguyen will host Stories Worth Sharing, a storytelling open mic event on Wednesday, April 27, from 7-9 p.m. at Heck.house, 3498 E. Ponce de Leon Ave in Scottdale. Bring a five to seven minute true, personal story about new beginnings. Share about the time you moved to a new town. Or about how you started a new hobby. Or the time you met a stranger who changed your life. Anyone who wishes to share their story with others will be able to put their name in the hat.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, April 28, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta and Georgia. The market is accepting online orders. The online store opens on Thursday afternoons and closes at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Olmsted’s Linear Park Lecture

Authors Jennie Richardson and Spencer Tunnell will present a lecture on the Olmsted Linear Park, on Thursday, April 28 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the St. John Lutheran Church on the corner of Oakdale and Ponce. They will also be autographing their new book “Olmsted’s Linear Park” at the same event. This new book is the only book in print on the linear park.

“Harley Quinn: Reckoning” Book Launch

“Harley Quinn: Reckoning” author Rachael Allen will discuss her feminist spin on the story of Harley Quinn with Gilly Segal on Thursday, April 28, at 7 p.m. at the Decatur Library, 215 Sycamore Street in Decatur. This event will take place outdoors on the upper level of the Decatur Library Parking Deck, weather permitting. Attendees should bring a chair or picnic blanket. In this new launch of a trilogy within the DC Icons universe, experience the origin story of a Super-Villain.

Jazz Nights at Scottish Rite

Spread a blanket and enjoy jazz under the stars in Oakhurst. The free music series takes place every Thursday in April from 7-9 p.m. on the lawn of the Solarium at Historic Scottish Rite.

Spring Vendor Fair

The Entrepreneurship Club along with the Center for Student Involvement at Agnes Scott College is extending its Spring Vendor Fair invitation to the Decatur community. They will have a wide range of Scottie Entrepreneurs showcasing their talents through their business. All are invited to attend the Spring Vendor Fair on Friday, April 29, from noon to 5 p.m. at Agnes Scott College. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required to attend.

Sing Your Heart Out

CEM singers will entertain with songs from Broadway to pop, country to jazz, all while collecting donations for the local charity, Pet Buddies. CEM Music Studio will host the outdoor concert on Friday, April 29, from 7-9 p.m. at Heck.house, 3498 E. Ponce de Leon Ave in Scottdale. Vocal Concerts with CEM Music Studio include beginner to professional singers, along with audience games and sing-a-longs.

Laughing Stock

Main Street Theatre presents “Laughing Stock” on Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 1, at 2:30 p.m. at the Tucker Recreation Center, 4898 Lavista Road. A play within a play, “Laughing Stock” takes place at a rural New Hampshire summer stock theatre that has scheduled a repertoy season of “Dracula,” “Hamlet” and “Charley’s Aunt.” But as the season progresses, it becomes obvious that the well-intentioned company is clearly — and comically — over-matched. Masks are optional, subject to CDC guidelines. Seating capacity has been reduced to 100 audience members per show to facilitate social distancing. Concessions that can be consumed outside the theater will be available.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

Olmsted 200 Artist Market

Olmstead Linear Park Alliance is hosting an artist market on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Olmsted Linear Park. Handcrafted items, food and beverages will be for sale. Children’s activities will also be available.

Art in the Park in Tucker

The city of Tucker Parks and Recreation Department will host ARTucker on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Peters Park, 1832 Clark Drive in Tucker. Twenty-five artists will be set up inside the park along the paved walking trail.

Stone Mountain Farmers Market The Stone Mountain Farmers Market is open on Saturday, April 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church

Stone Mountain Farmers Market The Stone Mountain Farmers Market is open on Saturday, April 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church

5486 Stillhouse Road in Stone Mountain. The market has vendors with products such as fresh fruit and vegetables, baked goods and food that is available to go. The market also has a loyalty shopper program and accepts SNAP and Georgia Fresh for Less Programs. The market additionally features music and children's activities.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market